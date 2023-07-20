M&S plans to demolish flagship Oxford Street store rejected by Michael Gove

Marks & Spencer building, Oxford Street (In Pictures via Getty Images)

Marks & Spencer has been refused permission to knock down its iconic flagship store in Oxford Street.

Westminster council had approved plans to let the retailer demolish the Art Deco building near Marble Arch and build a new shop, along with offices, cafe and a gym.

But following significant opposition from heritage and environmental campaigners, the decision was last year called in by Communities Secretary Michael Gove who launched an inquiry.

On Thursday the plans were rejected over concerns that the public benefits of the proposal did not outweigh the harm to nearby landmarks, including the famous Selfridges department store and several nearby conservation areas.

The scheme’s carbon footprint and its failure to reuse of existing resources, including the conversion of existing buildings, was also cited as a reason for refusal.

M&S had argued there was “no heritage reason” why the three buildings on the site should not be knocked down, as they are not listed, and do not sit within Westminster’s conservation areas.

“Any heritage harm will be significantly outweighed by the benefits,” Russell Harris KC for M&S had told the inquiry.

The company had warned it will close down the flagship shop altogether if it is not allowed to rebuild it. But Matthew Fraser, on behalf of the campaign group Save Britain’s Heritage, said the construction of a new building would release nearly 40,000 tonnes of CO2 — “the equivalent of driving a typical car 99 million miles, further than the distance to the Sun”.

Mr Fraser added that the retailer’s “threat” to leave the area was “not the constructive attitude of a retailer committed to the future of Oxford Street”.

Cllr Geoff Barraclough, Westminster City Council’s Cabinet member for planning and economic development, today said: “The Marks & Spencer application had significant implications for the environment so it was right the case should be tested robustly. The Council’s position is to encourage landowners to refurbish buildings, not demolish them.

“Clearly this is a disappointing day for M&S but we hope they return with a revised scheme which meets the new tests presented by the climate emergency. Footfall on Oxford Street is improving and with our exciting plan for an overhaul of Oxford Street just launched, M&S can remain a powerful presence.”

It comes as Westminster Council launched a consultation into giving rundown Oxford Street a facelift.

Long-awaited plans to reduce traffic and increase space for pedestrians are planned for the world-famous shopping district following concerns the area is being blighted by US-style sweet and souvenir shops.