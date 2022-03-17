‘I’m at peace,’ Frank Martin says in first public comments since firing at USC

Former South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin said he is “at peace” after being fired by the university early in the week.

Speaking on “The Mac Attack” with Charlotte radio station WFNZ, Martin made his first public comments since South Carolina announced it was firing the coach on Monday afternoon. The USC administration made the change following an 18-13 (9-9 SEC) season and a snub from the NIT.

“I’m at peace with everything,” Martin said. “I gave the job everything I had. The job compensated me and my family in an incredible way … I’ve got no complaints. I live the dream every day. I’m lucky as heck. I learned a lot about the business. I learned a lot about life.

“I had a great time, and I don’t have a sour bone in my body. You’re only sour if you’re mistreated. Nobody mistreated me. We didn’t get to the NCAA tournament enough, but at the same time I’m not gonna let anyone disparage what I did there.”

Hired in 2012, Martin, 55, compiled a 171-147 (79-99 SEC) career record over 10 seasons with the Gamecocks. The win total is the third most in program history, and his tenure was highlighted by one NCAA tournament appearance and the program’s only Final Four in 2017.

“Our expectation is to compete for Southeastern Conference and national championships,” athletic director Ray Tanner said in the school’s official statement on the matter.