I’m a pastor and psychologist. Chaplain counselors in Texas schools is a grave mistake | Opinion

No pastors in our public schools

I am a retired school psychologist with 20 years of experience working in public and private schools as well as in mental health clinics. After retiring, I pursued an Master of Divinity degree and pastored two congregations for an additional 12 years.

I am alarmed by the new Texas law that allows school districts to hire or accept volunteer chaplains as counselors in our public schools.

I implore local districts not to do so. Such an arrangement will degrade educational services to students. It might cause educational malpractice. And the idea appears to be unconstitutional.

Providing chaplains as counselors might result in contentious lawsuits and serve no good purpose for the student bodies.

- James Bridges, Fate

Cornyn, Cruz both said no to it

If you see Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz announcing their excitement about the $3.3 billion Texas will receive from the federal government to expand broadband availability, remember that both voted against the infrastructure bill providing the funding. (June 27, 10A, “Biden announces $42B to expand high-speed internet access”)

- Deborah Corinne Duke, Saginaw

Church pursuit of nun is wrong

There is a double standard in the Catholic Church. How many priests who sexually abused children were just reassigned to other parishes? Yet, when a nun breaks her vows, the church goes after her. (June 26, Star-Telegram.com, “Nun accused of breaking chastity vow names priest in interview with Fort Worth bishop”)

What happened to “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone”? It makes me wonder whether this is more about the prime property the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington sits on than a nun breaking her vows.

- Brett Gardner, Arlington

Supreme Court moving backward

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade one year ago sent shock waves through progressive circles, highlighting the pivotal role of electoral politics. The court’s so-called conservative majority has worked diligently to unravel settled issues. The conservatives’ regressive actions have jeopardized hard-fought progress.

It is time to reassess their label and recognize them as the regressive Supreme Court justices. Their decisions have real consequences for individuals whose rights hang in the balance.

Upholding the principles of progress, equality and justice requires active citizen engagement in advocating for a fair and balanced judiciary. We must protect the strides we have made and work toward a more inclusive and equitable future.

- Jose Mendez-Monge, Fort Worth

Let parents choose on drag

So let me get this straight: Texas is dominated by far-right, don’t-tell-me-what-to-do government, but now Roanoke is trying to tell parents how to raise their children? (June 26, 1A, “Records show Roanoke officials wanted to prevent drag show”) As a parent, I thought that was my job and not that of my City Council.

Maybe a member of the Roanoke council would like to come mow my lawn and trim my trees to be sure I get that right, too?

- Cheryl Litke, Fort Worth

Don’t turn Tarrant County political

The departure of Tarrant County Administrator G.K. Maenius raises the concern that County Judge Tim O’Hare will convert the office into a political position. (June 27, 1A, “Could Tarrant’s partisan climate affect search for leader?”) O’Hare forced the resignation of the county’s excellent election administrator, and now the county administrator is leaving.

Tarrant County residents should be concerned about the possibility of O’Hare turning county government into a right-wing partisan structure that fits his ideology.

- Douglas Harman, Fort Worth

I’m glad Abbott is busing migrants

In response to the author of a June 25 letter to the editor (4C) who wrote that she was unhappy with Gov. Greg Abbott spending taxpayers’ money to bus migrants to sanctuary cities, I am all for it. (June 14, star-telegram.com, “Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’”)

Would she rather pay the millions of dollars it costs to house, clothe, educate and provide health care for the huge number of migrants who have crossed our borders illegally and remain in Texas?

Most Texans would choose to bus them and save the money. Kudos to Abbott for doing so.

- Donna Bierd, Keller