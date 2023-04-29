M.P. Evans Group PLC's (LON:MPE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.2%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on M.P. Evans Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for M.P. Evans Group is:

16% = US$78m ÷ US$489m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

M.P. Evans Group's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, M.P. Evans Group's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for M.P. Evans Group's significant 52% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that M.P. Evans Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if M.P. Evans Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is M.P. Evans Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for M.P. Evans Group is 45%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 55%. So it seems that M.P. Evans Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, M.P. Evans Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 44%. As a result, M.P. Evans Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 14% for future ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that M.P. Evans Group's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

