‘I’m the one making decisions at Frasers, not Mike Ashley’

Much like his father-in-law, Michael Murray, the current Frasers chief, has an eye for a deal - Paul Grover

Frasers Group’ chief executive Michael Murray has insisted that he is the one making decisions at the retail giant, not his father-in-law Mike Ashely.

Mr Murray said he still sought advice from Mr Ashley, the Frasers founder who remains the business’s biggest shareholder, but said he was the one driving the company’s strategy.

“Mike is not on the board,” the 34-year-old said. “I’m on the board with non-executive directors, and we make the decisions. You’ve got to be on the board to make the final decision.”

The comments may raise eyebrows in the City, where Frasers continues to strike deals that bear the hallmarks of Mr Ashley.

The 59-year-old was well known for stakebuilding in rivals and on Friday it emerged that Frasers had become the largest single shareholder in fast fashion retailer Boohoo, with a 13pc stake.

Frasers has also recently built a 19pc stake in Asos, a 22pc stake in AO World and a 13pc stake in Currys, while the company is currently suing Morgan Stanley claiming the bank unfairly shut it out because of Mr Ashely. The billionaire remains a consultant to Frasers and owns 72.6pc of the company.

Still, on the shopfloor of Sports Direct in Oxford Street, Mr Murray insists he is calling the shots.

The decision to buy stakes in a host of other retailers was driven by him, he said. Why?

“I’m not allowed to say,” he said, describing the investments as “mid-flight”.

“All I can do is talk about how it looks very obvious afterwards. [Luxury department store] Flannels was an acquisition, and now it seems normal that Flannels is a part of Frasers Group. And Game, you think: why would you buy 30pc of Game? Afterwards, it’s all very obvious.”

Mike Ashley remains Frasers’ biggest shareholder - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Frasers had been a “very acquisitive business since our inception”, he added in a nod to his father-in-law.

Since taking the reins in May 2022, the millennial, who is married to Mr Ashley’s daughter Anna, has shifted Frasers Group upmarket. A business that was once known for its pile-em high, sell-em cheap sports socks now revolves around Flannels, a department store that sells Prada and Moncler. Splashy TV and tube ads sell shoppers on the idea that they too could dress like a chat topping rapper or Premier League footballer.

What next? House of Fraser is getting a makeover – and the brand could disappear altogether.

“House of Fraser was a broken business when we bought it,” Mr Murray said, referring to a time when he was still working as a consultant for what was then Sports Direct.

“We’ve completely changed the operating model. It was mostly concession, the stores were way too big, they were under-invested.

“Our future vision is that House of Fraser will diminish and Frasers will grow.”

The rebrand is more than just cosmetic. Rather than operating as a traditional department store, he wants to rethink the space and fill it with Frasers Group’s own suite of brands.

“We’ve just been obsessing over really building what Frasers should be and working towards that answer,” he said.

The shift will give the company greater control and flexibility, allowing it to easily adjust if things are selling well or poorly. It will also give the company full ownership of all the money in the tills.

The new shops will also be smaller. “Most department stores could broadly take the same turnover out of half the space,” Mr Murray said, adding that traditional department stores ended up buying products to fill the space, rather than thinking about what would actually sell.

House of Fraser is getting a makeover – and the brand could disappear altogether - Geoff Robinson Photography/Shutterstock

For years, landlords have been wrangling with what to do with large empty department stores after Debenhams collapsed and John Lewis closed some branches.

Estimates suggest that more than two thirds of Debenhams stores remain empty following its collapse into administration two years ago. Around 2,000 chain stores were vacant as of earlier this year.

More than 20 House of Frasers have also been shut down since Mike Ashley bought it out of administration in 2018.

Mr Murray said he gets “loads of publicity about how many House of Fraser stores I’ve closed but no one really talks about how many I’ve opened”.

This year, eight of the smaller format “Frasers” shops have been opened and more are planned.

Like Mr Ashley, who hand-picked Mr Murray as his successor, the current Frasers chief has an eye for a deal.

He is in talks with former House of Frasers landlords about taking space it had vacated and running multiple businesses out of the former department store locations. This would see Sports Direct take the top few floors and Frasers on the lower levels.

Mr Murray said: “This allows the landlord to then give us the space at affordable rates. What we’re giving them is a solution for them, and a solution for us, because Sports Direct gets the space it requires and Frasers gets its representation on the high street.”

Expansion plans come as most others are shutting up shop. Over the past year, the likes of Wilko, Joules and Made.com have all collapsed into administration.

Since Woolworths went under in 2008, “it has been survival of the fittest”, said Mr Murray. “Retailing is genuinely a lot harder. Only the strongest will survive and they will polarise. Anyone who is marginal in this environment is not good enough.”

High business rates and taxes are not helping.

“The truth is, there’s not really an incentive from the Government,” Mr Murray said. “We could be doing a lot more.”

He said it was “very difficult” for retailers to invest in Britain. “It’s just not very inviting for new brands coming to the UK. When was the last time you heard a new retailer opening stores around the UK?”

As well as closures and a high tax burden, shoplifting has risen to crisis levels.

At its Flannels stores, Mr Murray said the smaller entrances made it harder for shoplifters to quickly take items and get out. This meant Frasers was “not seeing it as significantly as other retailers are”.

However, it is a problem and Frasers is among a group of retailers that have been using facial recognition cameras to try clamp down on shoplifting.

The policy has faced criticism from privacy advocates. However, Mr Murray said: “What’s the alternative to reduce that crime?”

Despite the challenging backdrop, Frasers is thriving. In its latest set of results, the company revealed a 40pc jump in annual profits to hit £478m, a feat it said it managed thanks to younger shoppers shrugging off cost of living pressures. Revenues were up 15pc at £5.5bn.

Mr Murray put the success down to the group’s breadth of brands: it sells high-end products at Flannels and cheaper alternatives at Sports Direct, which has helped it navigate the recent spending squeeze.

Now, with cash to spend, Frasers is plotting to bolster the high street presence of its Sports Direct business, opening new locations in prime shopping centres that it previously “couldn’t afford”.

As for where Mr Murray plans to take the business longer term, he said: “Get the crystal ball out, where we’re going to be in 10 years? If someone can tell me they should be betting on the lottery because things are changing all the time.”

