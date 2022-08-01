‘I’m not a radical’: Kansas split ahead of critical post-Roe abortion vote

Poppy Noor in Kansas City
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Caitlin Wilson/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Caitlin Wilson/AFP/Getty Images

On 13 July, Sarah McGinnity, 39, sat down with her mother, 67, and six-year-old daughter and carefully wrote postcards to people she’d never met.

“Dear voter, it will take all of us to protect reproductive rights in Kansas,” they read.

She sent the cards to voters in rural Kansas before a referendum on Tuesday, the first in the country to put abortion rights on the ballot since the overturning in June of the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that secured federal abortion rights.

Related: Kansas referendum will test change in abortion landscape since Roe fell

“I never in my life thought I’d be doing that,” said McGinnity, a business owner from Overland Park, who was not always pro-choice.

McGinnity grew up in a Republican household and never discussed abortion with her parents until recently.

“But [for my Mom], to think of her granddaughter having fewer rights than she did – rights she thought had already been secured – it’s pretty shocking,” McGinnity said.

Abortion is legal in Kansas, but Tuesday’s vote, confusingly called the Value Them Both Amendment, seeks to overturn a 2019 Kansas supreme court decision, which ruled that the state’s constitution includes a right to abortion.

It represents the legislature’s second shot at a referendum – in 2020, a more directly named amendment, Kansas No State Constitutional Right to Abortion, failed to get on the ballot.

The vote could be a litmus test on public opinion, and will be watched by legislators looking to restrict abortion in places like Pennsylvania, and to protect rights in Michigan, Vermont and California.

Kansas has become a safe haven for abortion in the midwest recently, as many surrounding states have banned the procedure since Roe was overturned. A yes vote to overturn state protections would be far-reaching.

“Kansas has an opportunity to model what should happen for the rest of the nation,” said Jonathan McRoy, a 38-year-old military veteran from Wichita who supports abortion rights. “I’m an outlier as a Black veteran and a progressive in the veteran community, but as someone who has pledged my life for the constitution, I’m compelled to take action.”

Millions of dollars have been donated on both sides, in a tense election that has seen yard signs stolen and churches vandalized. That hostility is not taken lightly in a state where an abortion doctor was murdered in 2009 by an anti-abortion activist.

At the Church of the Ascenscion in Overland Park, graffiti reading “My body, my choice” has now been scrubbed clean. The church – which donated thousands to the yes campaign – has several purple yes signs adorning its manicured lawns. Millions have poured into the “yes” vote from the Catholic Archdiocese in Kansas, which raised more than $3m for the Value them Both coalition in 2022 according to campaign finance reports. Meanwhile, the ACLU and Planned Parenthood are the “no” campaign’s biggest funders, contributing over $2m in 2022.

“I’m not a radical. I hate the ugly tactics on both sides,” said Christy McNally, 68, from Stillwell, who is voting yes to overturning the state constitutional protection. She believes abortions should be allowed in medical emergencies.

“But a medical emergency is not the same as using abortion as birth control,” she said.

Marisel Walston, 56, a paralegal in Lenexa, stood proudly with her yes sign. She arrived from Cuba aged 14, fleeing communism.

“The judges decided there was a constitutional right to abortion, and I feel that’s a pretty big stretch … It should be up to the people to decide,” said Walston.

Walston chairs the Johnson county Republican party. The party estimates the yes vote is ahead, but when campaigning on doorsteps “it’s fairly divided”, she said.

Quinn Patel, 19, also from Lenexa, will vote no, which means supporting abortion protections, with his parents and sister on Tuesday.

His mostly male social circle is following suit. “We recognize this is something women should have a right to choose on,” he said.

Seth Simmons, a 37-year-old pharmaceutical worker, would support a total ban on abortion, although he said that was not the aim of the amendment.

Regional directors at the Value them Both coalition have previously said it has pre-written legislation ready to ban abortion in Kansas if they secure a yes vote.

“For me, it comes down to equal protection under the law for the unborn. They are humans, they have the same rights as the rest of us, and abortion is murder,” he said.

Republican lawmakers have been accused of setting out to confuse people and suppress votes.

“The ballot mentions a state constitutional right to abortion funding in Kansas, but that funding has never really been on the table,” said Mary Ziegler, a US abortion law expert from the University of California, Davis.

“Historically, in Kansas primaries, turnout is lower for Democrats and Independents … so the timing was probably designed to give the yes vote a boost,” she said.

Will the result accurately reflect Kansans’ beliefs?

“In 2021, 60% of Kansas voters said they did not want an absolute ban on abortion. So I would think that most Kansas voters, if they knew what this was, would not be in favor of it,” Ziegler said.

Misinformation abounds. On Wednesday, the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood hosted an informational event, inviting Great Plains Planned Parenthood, an obstetrician-gynecologist, and Kansans For Life to talk.

It’s one of the world’s biggest methodist churches, and the founder, the Rev Adam Hamilton, discussed a questionnaire it had distributed, receiving over 4,000 responses. The state vote represents abortion as a binary issue, but survey respondents were mainly in the middle – not for a total ban nor for no limits, he said.

What followed was mixed messaging. In a pre-recorded message by Kansans for Life, communications director Danielle Underwood spoke about third trimester abortions, taxpayer funding for abortion, lack of regulation and no parental consent for youth abortions in Kansas – none of which are the law of the land in Kansas.

“Either we have a limit to the abortion industry, or no limits. That’s what the amendment says,” said Underwood.

“I come at this analysis as a lawyer,” rebutted Emily Wales, chief executive of Great Plains Planned Parenthood.

“We do have regulated abortion. You don’t see abortion accessible everywhere, [or] past 22 weeks, which is the state ban. And two-parent consent [for minors] is required,” she said.

Nearby, in a wealthy, conservative neighborhood with landscaped gardens, volunteer Nancy Mays, 60, was campaigning for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom on Thursday.

“I’m voting no on Tuesday, because I don’t like government overreach,” she told the first couple who answer their door. The campaign knows that answer chimes well with Kansans.

“You’ve got my vote!” said Ron Barnhart, 80, a retired doctor.

Around the corner, Tom Bruce, 72, said he was voting no. “I don’t trust the Kansas legislature to do the right thing. Abortion is already restricted enough here,” he said.

Driving from Johnson county to meet more canvassers in the working-class and more ethnically diverse area of Wyandotte county, the purple signage of the yes campaign gives way to the yellow and black sunflowers of no.

There, a 58-year-old pre-school teacher, who asked not to be named, said she was in a moral conundrum.

“I’d rather not do a yes or a no,” she said, wringing her hands. “I just keep saying it’s a little human being – I’m a Catholic.”

“But I also keep on thinking about what happened to that little girl, who was 10, and was forced to travel for an abortion after being raped. It’s just inhumane.”

She doesn’t know if she’ll vote in Tuesday’s election.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Canadian gymnast Dolci takes silver in men's floor event at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian gymnast Felix Dolci has picked up his second medal of the Commonwealth Games, taking silver in the men's floor event. Dolci, from Laval, Que., earned a score of 14.166 points, finishing behind winner Jake Jarman of England (14.666). Giarnni Regini-Moran of England claimed bronze with 13.966 points. Dolci earned his first medal of the Games on the opening day of competition when he helped Canada to a second-place finish in the men's team final. Also Monday, N

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac

  • 'It's exhilarating': Glengarry Highland Games latest big event to return from pandemic hiatus

    For the first time since 2019, the North Glengarry, Ont., air was filled with the sounds of pipes and drums this weekend as the Glengarry Highland Games made its return. Through a sea of tartans, you could find Mike Villeneuve smiling over the grounds he's looked after for more than 30 years. Seeing those grounds full with fans, competitors and friends for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic filled him with joy. "It's exhilarating, it's wonderful," said Villeneuve, grounds ch

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI