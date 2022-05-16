The Aerie bike shorts that everyone on TikTok loves are on sale for just $20 right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You know those photos of Princess Diana in her bike shorts and oversized sweatshirts that are floating around the Web? That's spring outfit #goals for me this season. I want to be comfy, but still flash a little leg while the weather allows.

That said, I am not an influencer by any means. The truth is, I don't even really work out. I like to go for long walks, but an actual sweat sesh? Hard pass. My body is very "normal," so bike shorts are very scary to me. They have a tendency to show everything, hence the only way I'd actually wear a pair outside is with a big sweatshirt that covers most of them.

In my quest to get my Princess Di on this spring, I've been researching bike shorts that are worth the money. The one pair I see lots of people raving about? Aerie's OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short. The leggings version went viral earlier this year, so it's not all that surprising that people are loving the shorts, too.

But as I said, I'm not an influencer. So I had to wonder: Would the Aerie Crossover Bike Short actually look good on me, a real, normal, regular person? I decided to give them a try because why not?

The verdict? I love them! Like, love them. In addition to the Aerie Crossover Bike Short, I also purchased this pair from Outdoor Voices. They both have their pros, but when it comes to soft, stretchy, goodness, the OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short win by a long shot.

OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short, $20.97 (Orig.$34.95)

If you're not sure you can wear bike shorts, take it from me, you can. Even if you don't actually wear them out of the house, these Aerie bike shorts are so comfortable for just lounging around. They have a high waist that doesn't dig, the fabric really does move with you and they don't ride up when you're walking around. When it comes to bike shorts, they're pretty much perfection.

Like most people, I can be a little cynical when it comes to products that have been endorsed by influencers. However, these bike shorts are just as good as everyone says they are. The black pair is currently in stock in four sizes, which is kind of a miracle considering how popular they are. Even better? They're available in three other colors that are on sale for just $20.97 right now. Don't think twice about buying a pair. They are worth it!

