‘I’m not having it‘: Claudia Winkleman’s disastrous 2003 interview with S Club 7

(Getty Images)

A clip has resurfaced showing a disastrous S Club 7 interview with Claudia Winkleman, following the exciting news that the pop group are reuniting for an arena tour.

Made up of Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara, S Club 7 were known for high-energy tunes such as “S Club Party” and “Don’t Stop Movin’” during the height of their fame Noughties.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter was interviewing the band on BBC 3’s Liquid News in 2003, when her line of questioning seemed to make the band uncomfortable.

S Club 7’s manager then angrily stormed in to stop the interview, while exclaiming “I’m not having that!”.

Chatting to the band who are sitting on the sofa, Winkleman suddenly said: "Let’s talk cash... please don’t look at me like you are angry.”

"Mr Simon Fuller [the man behind the group] has 90 million in the bank,” she then commented, referring to headlines at the time.

“There are rumours that you guys are grumpy because you guys haven’t made mint...”

Lee quickly replied saying “no” before Spearritt and McIntosh joked around and pretend to misinterpret her, saying they wished they had an edible mint.

Winkleman persisted: “Are you not grumpy about it at all?”

S Club 7 on BBC’s Liquid News in 2003 (BBC’s Liquid News)

Lead vocalist O’Meara then replied diplomatically: “I think we are all really really lucky to be where we are today at our age and have the bank balances that we do have.”

Following this, the band’s then-publicist charged into the studio, halting the interview.

“Can you not ask this question please... I’m not having it,” she told Winkleman, adding: “I’ve tried to stop this and I’ve had to walk in here ... we are going.”

Winkleman defended her line of questioning, telling the publicist: “It has been in the papers and they didn’t give a list [of questions that were off the table].

"You interview all sorts of people and you are sometimes told actually do you know what, don’t ask this... but they seemed fine."

On Monday (13 February), S Club 7 announced a reunion tour, to the delight of Millennials everywhere.

The seven-piece pop band will be performing across the country later in 2023, to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” the band’s official statement said,

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can’t even believe it’s been so long!

“Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”

You can find out how to get tickets to the forthcoming tour here.