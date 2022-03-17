‘I’m not going to take the anti-communist lecture’: Tucker Carlson spars with Salazar

Bianca Padró Ocasio
·3 min read

In a tense back-and-forth where she invoked Fidel Castro and JFK, U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar sparred with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson over whether she backs a “no-fly zone” in Ukraine’s airspace, after a video clip where she appeared to support shooting down Russian planes went viral.

During the 20-minute interview on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday, Salazar — a Miami Congresswoman who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee — said she wanted to clarify her position on supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion, adding that any questions about whether a “no-fly zone” would increase the U.S.’ involvement in the war were “hypothetical.”

“My position is that we should not take the ‘no-fly zone’ off the table,” Salazar told Carlson. “But before that ... give [Volodymyr] Zelensky exactly what he’s asking for. No troops on the ground. Let’s give him the MiGs and S 300s, what he needs to defend his own airspace, so that he can create his own no-fly zone. And I think that’s what we should have done months ago.”

Salazar was defending her position after a reporter with The Grayzone, an independent news outlet, asked her if she thought a “no-fly zone” would mean “direct conventional warfare with Russia.”

“I don’t know what it will mean, but you know, freedom is not free,” Salazar said. The reporter followed up, “So you don’t know what a no fly zone would mean, if you have to shoot down Russian planes, I mean...” And Salazar responded: “Of course.”

When Carlson asked Wednesday if Salazar could say how a war with Russia would then play out, Salazar rebuffed his question and said her soundbite was taken out of context.

“I think that’s hypothetical question,” she said. “That was taken out of context because I said ‘of course’ that I know what that means.”

To justify her position on pushing for a no-fly zone, which the Biden administration has so far not supported, Salazar referenced President John F. Kennedy’s handling of Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961, adding that Russia, Iran, China, Fidel, Nicaragua and Venezuela are “watching what we’re doing.”

“You say that we’re supposed to be representing the American people. I represent District 27, where you have millions of Cuban Americans and I’m representing what we think. We know that we acquire peace through strength. Look at what happened in 1960, Fidel Castro and JFK,” Salazar said before Carlson cut her off.

“Stop, I’m sorry, I’m not going to take the anti-communist lecture from anybody because of course I agree with you,” he said. “By the way, I hope that you’re not speaking for, quote, ‘Cuban Americans’ but for all Americans because it’s not a racial question, it’s a question of national interest.”

When Carlson pressed Salazar on whether she had considered the possibility that war with Russia posed the risk of a nuclear attack on the U.S., she said she had considered that concern but that it was a hypothetical question.

“I believe that he will not take that step if starting today the Biden administration will send the message that we are in charge, that NATO is ready to confront him and so are we,” she said. “If Zelenskyy comes to the United States Congress and he says that this is the best path forward, who are we to say that [it isn’t] ... they are the ones dying on the streets.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • White House: not seeing de-escalation from Russia

    STORY: “It's hard to have negotiations that are going to be effective if… one party is continuing to escalate,” Psaki told reporters.Psaki said there are a range of further sanctions the White House has available to escalate pressure on Russia. But she said the U.S. President remains opposed to a no-fly zone, something military experts say would be equivalent to the United States entering the war against Russia, and stated there was no practical difference "in terms of the implementation and the escalatory impact" when asked about a possible "humanitarian no-fly zone".

  • Russia to press on with MS-21 and Superjet airliner projects

    Russia said on Wednesday it would accelerate the development of its domestic civilian aerospace sector by focusing on flagship airliner projects such as the Irkut MS-21, also known as the MC-21, and the Sukhoi Superjet. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands, displaced more than 3 million people and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States, the world's two biggest nuclear powers. After the United States and Europe cut it off from swathes of the global economy with retaliatory sanctions, Russia is facing its gravest economic crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Nigella Lawson among thousands of Britons to reveal their favourite simple sandwich

    The chef’s go-to sandwich has less than five ingredients

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Eric ‘My Father’ Trump

    ABCDuring his monologue Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel decided to share some footage of Eric Trump’s appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show from the night before “where Eric did his best to answer a question nobody asked, which is, who’s your daddy?”Among the most laughable statements from the former president’s second-born son on Monday was the claim that “my father would have called up and would have said, ‘Vladimir, don’t even think about it, don’t even try us.” But as Kimmel revealed with h

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • From race to grace: why these Regina men took up artistic swimming

    Two Regina men are stepping outside their comfort zones to train for a sport that hasn't traditionally included men. Jacob Korpan and Jake Morris are taking on artistic swimming, often referred to as synchronized swimming. Artistic swimming is ballet in the water where powerful swimmers work as a team to perform graceful, synchronized routines. The mixed gender duets category made its world championship debut in 2015, and participants in the co-ed sport will find out in 2025 if it will get a spo

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.