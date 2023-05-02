I’m not getting married until 2025, but these Amazon products have already saved my life

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I just got engaged, and it turns out, to the surprise of both me and my fiancé, that being engaged is super stressful. Did you know that? Apparently, people already knew that!

IDK, maybe we had just hoped that our love would miraculously plan our wedding, keep my engagement ring safe and poof up all the money in the world. Don’t worry — I am still hardcore manifesting. For now, though, I’m taking advantage of the hackiest Amazon gadgets. As a lazy girl (and now lazy bride-to-be), I love a good life hack and have scoured the internet high and low to find the best bridal hacks the internet offers.

From an $8 engagement ring cleaner to the most romantic wedding planning book, scroll below to peep the best Amazon products for brides. Yes, I’m still panicking, but now I’m just panicking a little less.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

If you didn’t know (hi, me), your engagement ring needs to be cleaned around once a week because it gets hella gross. For all the lazy bride-to-bes out there, this little $8 engagement ring cleaner is the best gadget you’ll ever buy.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

This invisible ring size adjuster feels like absolutely nothing on my finger — and has saved me a trip to the jeweler! Honestly, I’ve forgotten that it’s there.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

My fiance bought me this book for my birthday right after he proposed. Unlike your traditional wedding planner, this charming scrapbook is a memory book to stash all your engagement memories. It’s the sweetest thing to look at when we get too stressed with wedding planning.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Story continues

I’m absolutely terrified of losing my ring, especially when I take it off to do things like washing dishes, laundry, showering, skin care, getting a mani and a zillion other things I never thought about. I keep these cheap plastic containers around the house and in various purses to store my ring. It also keeps my original velvet engagement ring box totally dry!

If you liked this story, check out the best expensive-looking secret Nordstrom home sale finds.

The post I’m not getting married until 2025, but these Amazon products have already saved my life appeared first on In The Know.