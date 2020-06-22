M. Night Shyamalan Sets Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird & Ken Leung For Universal Thriller
M. Night Shyamalan has set Abbey Lee (upcoming in HBO’s Lovecraft Country), Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung to join his next thriller for Universal Pictures. Shyamalan wrote the script and will direct and produce.
They join previously announced Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, and Vicky Krieps.
Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell, Amuka-Bird (Avenue 5) by Troika and NB Management, and Leung (Star Wars: Episode 8 The Force Awakens) by A3 Artists Agency and PH Entertainment Group.
