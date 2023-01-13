M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Is Still Creepy TV Excellence

Nick Schager
·5 min read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Over the course of its first three seasons, Servant has served up a dish of confounding supernatural mystery, and things are no less normal—or lucid—as it begins its fourth and final run on January 13.

All is far from well in the ritzy Philadelphia townhouse of TV news journalist Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and high-end chef Sean (Roby Kebbell), most of it courtesy of Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), the nanny who tends to the couple’s son Jericho. Or, at least, it’s some baby that seems to be Jericho, since the actual tyke died before the show began due to Dorothy’s negligence, and was then magically reborn (via a doll) by the caregiver.

Creator Tony Basgallop and executive producer M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series is a tantalizing tease stretched out to almost mind-boggling length, such that answers to its core questions remain, to this day, outstanding. Who, exactly, is Leanne? What, precisely, are her powers? What’s the deal with the church that she fled, and which now wants to return her to the fold by any (crazy) means necessary? What does her creepy Uncle George (Boris McGiver) want, and what are his beliefs? And, ultimately, what’s the nature of Jericho, the resurrected child who has a habit of turning back into a doll (or vanishing) whenever Leanne sees fit?

Servant is the rare (only?) series to make sense from second to second without explaining or divulging any of its underlying secrets. Watching it is akin to walking on a rickety bridge—there’s always a feeling that the bottom might drop out at any moment.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Apple TV+</div>
Apple TV+

Certainly, a plummet was central to Servant’s season-three finale, when Dorothy attempted to flee with her son in tow (to escape Leanne, whom she blames for everything) and, in a horrific twist, crashed through an upper-floor termite-infested railing and (as Leanne grabbed Jericho from her arms, saving the boy) fell to the floor below. It was merely the latest in a long line of accidents for this household, although as the show returns, it’s clear that Dorothy hasn’t perished from her wounds and, in fact, is on her way home from the hospital, much to Leanne’s delight.

Dorothy is on the mend but she’s hardly in great shape, paralyzed from the waist down and thus confined to a room with a hospital bed (and tray) and in need of constant care. Unsurprisingly, she doesn’t want that to come from Leanne, which is a problem since Leanne is desperate to nurse Dorothy back to health, both as a means of atoning for the catastrophic fall, and because she’s still deeply in thrall to her employer. Everyone else is more than a bit scared of Leanne.

Despite being an employee, Leanne has, in Dorothy’s absence, assumed an even greater domestic role, ordering Sean to fulfill his media-related duties (now that he’s the star of a cooking-competition show called Gauntlet Gourmet, in which he barks insults at contestants like a proto-Gordon Ramsay) and forcing Julian (Rupert Grint) to publicly embrace their ongoing, uncomfortable sexual-romantic relationship.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Shocking Twist: A Dead Baby

Tensions run high between Dorothy and Leanne upon the former’s arrival at the townhouse. Yet before that can even take place, Servant delivers a full-throated WTF season premiere. While getting the home in order for Dorothy, Leanne is accosted by a grubby intruder. Smashing him in the head with a flower vase, she flees to the clan’s SUV parked across their street, her bizarre park-dwelling minions—who do her bidding and watch over her as protectors—suddenly nowhere to be found.

Before long, the neighborhood is engulfed in mist and ordinary passersby are revealing themselves to be attackers—and, therefore, acolytes of Leanne’s church—who materialize and disappear with a suddenness that’s in tune with their psychotic viciousness. What ensues is an episode-long standoff between Leanne and these adversaries in and around the vehicle, during which ominous threats, mystical symbols, and flocks of birds (controlled by Leanne?!?) all factor into the bonkers equation.

Servant has always been a malevolent beast of a TV show, its humor stinging and its horror perplexing, and its formal sharpness hasn’t dimmed in this fourth go-round. With sinister Shyamalanian silkiness, its camerawork glides, rotates, and pivots with unnerving purpose, routinely keeping key events and sights just out of the frame, only to later reveal them with a subsequent pan back to some prior point of interest.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Apple TV+</div>
Apple TV+

Much of the series’ suspense comes from its serpentine visuals, and the way in which they disclose or deny viewers vital information. Coupled with Trevor Gureckis’ disquieting score (and its sudden, shrieky strings), Servant’s aesthetics are central to its power, always concealing things just enough to generate a great, urgent desire to see—a wish that’s generally only half-fulfilled, per the show’s tantalize-over-tell formula.

By its third episode, Servant has introduced even more complications into Sean, Dorothy, Leanne and Julian’s life—most notably, by way of a pair of elderly nurses hired by Dorothy to fulfill the duties she doesn’t want Leanne handling. Are they evil Trojan Horse-style villains sent to capture (or kill) Leanne, as the young nanny believes? Or are they merely pushy, cheery aids trying to do their job in a residence that feels like it’s coming apart at the seams? Figuring out where Basgallop and Shyamalan are heading has never been easy, and the joy—and fear—of this closing season is that a mad payoff is surely forthcoming, one way or another.

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Still Manages to Seduce Us

After enticing audiences with bombshells for years, a lot is seemingly riding on that finale. Still, even if their saga doesn’t wrap up in wholly satisfying fashion, Basgallop and Shyamalan cast an eerie spell that makes the waiting, and guessing, a pleasure unto itself.

As with a second installment that finds the neighborhood (including Dorothy and Sean’s townhouse) infested with a plague of bedbugs that may or may not be the (conscious or unconscious) handiwork of Leanne—and which transform their street into a small-scale vision of the apocalypse—Servant is the rare horror-thriller to consistently horrify, thrill, and amuse. Regardless of its ultimate destination, its harrowing and baffling journey has been more than worth it.

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title

    NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have be

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Canadian Olympic talent search expands to focus on Indigenous youth

    It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Raptors forward Porter done for season after undergoing surgery on left foot

    Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes. Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season. He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by person

  • Marner reaches 500-point mark as Maple Leafs top Red Wings 4-1

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner hit yet another milestone on Saturday. The Markham, Ont., native had a goal and an assist to hit the 500-point mark in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Marner set the franchise record with a 23-game point streak earlier in the season. The achievement came in Marner's 467th career game, a mere four days after Auston Matthews accomplished the feat. The two are first and second in franchise history as the fastest players to do it, with Matthews nee

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!” His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands formi

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof