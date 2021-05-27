M Night Shyamalan’s next movie, Old, has a mysterious new trailer

Gael García Bernal leads the cast in M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’. (Universal Pictures/YouTube)

Since the release of The Sixth Sense in 1999, M Night Shyamalan has carved out a reputation as Hollywood’s twistiest writer and director.

After the success of his Unbreakable trilogy, Shyamalan returns this July with his latest film Old, an adaptation of the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

Filmed in the Dominican Republic and starring Gael García Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (The Last Vermeer) and Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), the plot of Old follows a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they’re relaxing is causing them to age at a rapid pace.

The trailer isn’t giving away much more than that, only adding to the confusion with incomprehensible written messages and alarming deaths.

Earlier this year, Shyamalan told Entertainment Weekly that the source material came to his as a gift from his children. “It’s based on this graphic novel that I was given from my daughters,” he said. “I read it, and the premise was so powerful, of these people that went to this beach and their experience that happens on that day in the beach… I thought it was very frightening and emotional, and the ideas just started coming, and I tracked down the owner, and the person that wrote it. It was just a beautiful thing, and kind of touching, that it came from my daughters, this story about getting older very, very quick.”

