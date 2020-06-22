M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Film Rounds Out Ensemble

Click here to read the full article.

Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung have boarded the cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s top-secret movie.

They join previously announced stars Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps.

Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the untitled film, which will be released by Universal Pictures. Like most Shyamalan movies, plot details are shrouded in secrecy and can become interconnected to his other films.

Representatives for Universal and Shyamalan had no comment.

The film currently doesn’t have a release date as Universal continues to figure out its calendar following theater closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also unclear when production will begin, given stay-at-home measures, but the plan is to start rolling cameras by the end of the year.

Shyamalan independently financed “Glass,” “Split” and “The Visit” with a combined production budget of $35 million. Those pics went on to cumulatively gross more than $600 million worldwide. He will similarly finance his next two movies.

Lee can next be seen in HBO’s upcoming drama “Lovecraft Country,” which premieres in August. Her other credits include “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Dark Tower.” She also recently appeared in “To the Night.”

Leung is best known for his roles on “The Sopranos” and “Lost.”

Amuka-Bird was most recently seen in HBO’s “Avenue 5” and has the Searchlight pic “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

Amuka-Bird is repped by Green & Associates and Troika; Lee is repped by CAA and Hamilton Hodell; and Leung is repped by A3 Artists Agency and PH Entertainment Group.

