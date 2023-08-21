I’m My Mom’s Personal Shopper, and These 6 Under-$50 Pieces Will Take Her Closet From Summer to Fall

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They’re ideal for both warmer days and chillier nights.

Seeing that I had started shopping for transitional pieces, my mom decided that she needed to stock up on summer-to-fall essentials, too — so, as her designated personal shopper, my duties have commenced. She wanted to start leaning into fall pieces but wasn't sure how to style herself for days that start out being 80+ degrees and end in the 60s. I began the shopping process by asking her two simple questions to better understand what she's looking for: "What's your budget?" and "What pieces do you want to adopt for fall?"

Because my mom typically does her investment shopping in the winter, she wanted to keep her budget at a reasonable under $50 per item. On her wishlist, she included new bottoms, sweater dresses, versatile tops, and sweatshirts, noting that she's been "loving the way” I’ve been draping sweatshirts over my shoulders in case I get cold. With a plan and budget in mind, we found six under $50 items on Amazon that can be mixed and matched into my mom's summer wardrobe and eventually styled for fall.

My mom, like me, is easily influenced, and after seeing me style a quarter-zip over my shoulders for easy wear on cooler evenings, she now wants one. A pullover sweatshirt is one of my favorite layerables pieces; it's super cozy and makes any outfit appear more polished when draped over button-up shirts, dresses, and tanks. When searching for one on Amazon, Trendy Queen's Quarter-Zip Pullover Sweatshirt stood out.

Story continues

It comes in 27 colors, such as navy, black, purple, pink, and orange, plus sizes S through XXL. It features a quarter-zip closure for easy on and off and an oversized fit that's great for layering. The cotton blend fabric is soft and thick enough to be worn beyond chilly summer nights, well into fall and winter.

Trendy Queen Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt

Amazon

$43

$23

Buy on Amazon

My mom stumbled across Blencot's Silk V-Neck Tank Top a few weeks ago, but had held off on buying it because she thought it would be too late in the summer to buy a sleeveless style. I immediately advised her to get it, regardless; I love buying tanks in the fall because you can layer them with sweaters, blazers, or the aforementioned sweatshirt. The fabric is shiny and silky smooth, giving this elevated silk tank a dressier appearance; it can be effortlessly styled with trousers like Funyyzo's Wide-Leg Pants, a maxi skirt, or even jeans and shorts for summer.

The tank comes in 19 colors and prints, such as blue, green, white, purple, and floral, plus sizes XS through 3XL. It features a deep-V cut on both the front and back neckline, a shirttail hem that can be worn tucked in or out, and a sleeveless design that’s wide enough to conceal bra straps.

Blencot Silk V-Neck Tank Top

Amazon

$19

Buy on Amazon

While scrolling on Amazon for bottoms, my mom and I were hard to stop when we saw Funyyzo's Wide-Leg Trouser Pants. My mom has been living in wide-leg linen pants all summer, and that era must soon come to an end, but Funyyzo's trousers will substitute nicely when paired with ruffled blouses for dressier occasions or classic tees for an easy everyday look.

They come in 27 colors, including pink, khaki beige, gray, and white, and an option of sizes XS through XL with long and short fits. The high-waisted bottoms fall right at the ankle, have an invisible zipper closure, elastic at the back of the waist for some give, and two spacious pockets at the sides. Plus, the fabric is soft and breathable, making the pants great for styling into the next season.

Funyyzo Wide-Leg Trouser Pants

Amazon

$43

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.