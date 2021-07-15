'I’m Here, Mom!': FBI Arrests Man Who Wore Roman Gladiator Costume To Capitol Riot

Nathan Wayne Entrekin was arrested on Thursday. (Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office)

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, a man who wore a Roman gladiator costume to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in support of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was arrested by federal authorities on Thursday.

Entrekin, whom online “sedition hunters” had dubbed “Caesar No Salad,” wore his costume to portray Captain Moroni, a figure from the Book of Mormon who ― as spelled out in Entrekin’s FBI affidavit ― “sought to defend the liberties of his people ― the Nephites ― from another group ― the Amalickiahites ― who wanted to overthrow democracy and install a king.” He was arrested in Cottonwood, Arizona.

A tipster contacted the FBI about Entrekin on Jan. 11, and the FBI was able to confirm his identity through “a review of public databases and open source intelligence (OSINT)” as well as an interview with Entrekin on Feb. 2.

The FBI got permission to search Entrekin’s phone. On it, they found videos of him narrating the scene for his mother (whom he lives with) about what he’s seeing at the Capitol.

“I’m here, Mom!” Entrekin says in one video. “This is my flag!”

Entrekin, according to the feds, continued narrating the scene for his mother as he stormed the Capitol.

“Are we going up? This is a good workout. Forward, forward, forward,” he said. “I made it, Mom. I made it to the top. Mom, look, I made it to the top, to the top here. Look at all the patriots here. Haha, if I can make it up that, anybody can.”

“I’m here for Trump. Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!” Entrekin said.

“Here comes the riot police, Mom,” Entrekin said in another video.

Later on, when he’s inside the Senate Parliamentarian’s office, Entrekin appears to realize what he’s done.

“Oh shit. Oh, Mom. I don’t think you want to be here, Mom. I mean you do want to be here, but in spirit. Yeah, haha. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. What happened?” he asks. “Holy shit. Oh my gosh, they broke the . . . oh shoot, they looted. Oh shit. I gotta go. We gotta go, we gotta get out of here.”

Outside, however, he seemed to go back to enjoying the riot, laughing at a guy who stole a whiskey bottle.

Entrekin then reentered the Capitol and made his way to the Capitol Crypt, where he continued narrating the scene for his mother.

“This is our house! Wow, Mom. I wish you were here with me. It’s really exciting in here. It’s joyful and it’s sad at the same time. We can’t let Biden ... to be our president. We can’t ... there’s no way.

Entrekin faces two misdemeanor charges: One for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and another for violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

More than six months after the Capitol attack, the FBI has made more than 500 arrests. Hundreds more arrests are in the works.

