I’m a MasterChef judge – but having the boot on the other foot has changed me forever

William Sitwell on MasterChef: Battle of the Critics - BBC

The voice is familiar, Australian: “Ladies and gentlemen. Let’s cook.” It’s a moment that for me seems forever frozen in time. On the one hand that voice I hear, the room that I’m in, the people I’m with, it’s all incredibly familiar. But there’s one very conspicuous difference.

The studio is that of MasterChef and I normally feel very much at home because for some 18 years I’ve been a part of the show, a critic at various stages and in its various formats: amateur, professional and junior.

To studios in Hackney to those in Wandsworth and now in the East End of London I’ve cycled, tethered my bike and made my way to the green room. There I greet my fellow judges, buddies in the critics’ room, rivals in the media world. Among the roster of judges are newspaper restaurant critics such as Jay Rayner of The Observer, who like me – restaurant critic for The Telegraph – week in, week out, eats out and writes about the experience.

And like the other familiar faces today, Rayner is also in the room. But things are also very different for him. Because as MasterChef celebrates nearly 20 years in its current format, presented by Gregg Wallace and John Torode, for the first time the tables are turned.

For the special Christmas edition (available now on BBC iPlayer), critics were asked to jettison their suits and their pens and don instead aprons and knives. Those words of John, so well-known to viewers, signify, usually, nothing but a calm and fun hour of television ahead.

But this time there was nothing calming about it. I was at my station, ingredients at the ready and my heart pumping furiously. It was literally one of the most stressful moments of my life. How, I didn’t doubt, many would love to see me fail: chefs who have suffered from my sharp pen and viewers who think it’s time I had a healthy dose of my own medicine.

But in the ensuing 90 minutes I had an opportunity to save my reputation, to prevent my career from crashing and burning, as I took on the first of two demanding challenges.

With the idea of The Battle of The Critics fixed several months back, and with the challenges set, I got to work.

I’d subsequently heard that there was a feeling among the production team that us critics would treat this as a bit of a lark, some light moments of comedy, a few kitchen disasters to light up people’s homes at Christmas. But how wrong they were. Lined up for the show was Jay Rayner, Grace Dent (the Guardian), Jimi Famurewa (Evening Standard) and Leyla Kazim (BBC Radio 4’s Food Programme). And we’re a fivesome of considerable pride, competitiveness and ambition.

From left to right: William Sitwell, Leyla Kazim, Jay Rayner, John Torode, Gregg Wallace, Grace Dent, Jimi Famurewa - BBC

This was to be no evening of light entertainment. This was war. And as I sized up my fellow contestants I considered the two-headed challenge. Part one was to cook a comfort dish. I quickly decided on a chicken Kyiv, a staple I’ll chuck into the oven from the freezer, especially if I’m on my own at home and don’t feel like cooking for one. And to be honest I don’t often feel like cooking even for two: my go-to dining idea being to let a restaurant take the strain. Thus my main job in the kitchen is to wash up.

But, of course, I needed to cook the chicken Kyiv from scratch, so I turned to an obvious place for help: a restaurant that I’d reviewed a few months previously. Mriya is a bistro on London’s Old Brompton Road, is run and staffed by Ukrainian refugees and they do one hell of a chicken Kyiv. So a few days later I’d found myself in their kitchen with chef Natasha showing me the ropes. It was a more complex routine than I’d figured, creating a perfect roundel of bashed chicken stuffed with garlicky butter.

The worry of disappointing those wonderful people added to the pressure. Within a couple of minutes I looked into the oven and spied disaster: my Kyivs were leaking molten garlic butter.

William Sitwell making chicken Kyivs on MasterChef: Battle of the Critics - BBC

But John and Gregg are kind and it seems I hadn’t quite destroyed my reputation nor let down the nation of Ukraine.

But I do rather think my efforts paled a little in comparison to my fellow contestants.

And while I could cope with not winning, I didn’t want to be a clear loser. So the pressure was really on for round two, the final challenge. I had to produce my best two dishes and I decided first on a meal from a favourite restaurant: rabbit in mustard sauce as eaten at chef Henry Harris’s wonderful Bouchon Racine in London’s Farringdon. I’d duly got in touch and watched chef Henry serve up several perfect versions of it during service. Then it was back home to practise but to also have sleepless nights over my choice of pudding. How many times on MasterChef have I seen cooks attempt, and fail, to cook a self-saucing chocolate fondant, where a cut into the pud should see dark, molten chocolate oozing out. The idea was insane, I felt I had no option but to try it.

Of course I practised but nothing prepares you for actual MasterChef. The nerves simply grow and grow. On the day of filming I was a quaking wreck, sitting in a backroom more nervous than I had been waiting for exam results. The situation wasn’t helped by the fact that before and after every moment of filming you’re squirrelled off to some secretive part of the building where there’s a warren of mini studios; little interrogation chambers. You sit there under bright lights and are asked how you think you’ll do, how you think you did, how you think you’ll do again… It pushes your nervous system to breaking point.

After the firing pistol went for round two the nerves left me as I simply tried to power through the cooking, a firm eye on every minute.

What I hadn’t factored in was the inevitable chat at my bench with John and Gregg. The conversation over and: catastrophe. I’d lost a whole 10 minutes. Apparently it’s deliberate, it adds to the fun. The nerves returned but then as I finished my rabbit and placed it on the counter ready for judging my emotions pulled the rug from under me. My eyes filled with tears. “Are you alright mate?” said Gregg. “I just can’t believe I’ve actually managed to cook that,” I said, the waterworks gushing.

I’m told in the end it was very, very close. But I’m happy that my old foe, Jay, the longest-standing critic, pipped me to the post.

I left the studios appreciating, finally, what contestants have to go through; the juggernauts of fear, worry, stress and extreme emotion. We critics felt we’d been through an extraordinary and unique experience, one that would bond us forever.

It also made me question the very core of my being, that of the critic. Having cooked under such intense pressure and having delivered plates of food I’m proud of, I wonder is it the cook, not the critic, who will have his place saved in the metaphorical balloon? The critic is as Falstaff described honour in Henry IV Part One: we are nothing but air, and fairly hot air at that.

Since filming, we critics reunited in the studios once again as judges. And fear not, dear reader, the gloves were firmly back off. But a new idea is bugging me. All this writing, all these words… wouldn’t I be more fulfilled back at the stoves… a little place called Chez William… They do say MasterChef can change lives…

MasterChef: Battle of the Critics aired on December 28 at 8pm and is available on BBC iPlayer

