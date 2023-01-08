M&M’s Looks to ‘Flip the Status Quo’ Spotlighting New Character, Women Innovators

M&Ms Store - NYC - Credit: Charles Guerin/Abaca/Sipa USA/AP Images

In September, M&M’s — one of Mars Wrigley’s candy brands — introduced a new female character, Purple. “Designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity,” the character is now featured on three new “Flipping the Status Quo” limited edition packages, which solely contain “M&M’s three leading ladies.”

While the company has been working to appear more progressive (a move that caused consternation early last year), its latest launch expands beyond rebranding: M&M’s will donate $1 for each limited-edition pack sold (up to $500,000 total) to non-profits She Is the Music, which works to increase the number of women working in music; and We Are Moving the Needle, which supports women recording industry professionals, audio engineers, and producers.

We're celebrating women across the country who are flipping the status quo! Help us shine the spotlight by nominating a woman in your life who is breaking barriers and paving a new path. Head to https://t.co/fgwVEG4joI to learn more! pic.twitter.com/YRxOXvPhXb — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) January 5, 2023

Joining the revamped Brown and Green — whose switch from go-go boots to sneakers prompted, ahem, snickers (Brown at least earned a kitten heel), and this excellent “Let the Green M&M Be a Nasty Little Slut” article — Purple, who appears in white combat-style boots, are all seen upside-down on the packaging. The versions come in milk chocolate, peanut milk chocolate, and peanut butter milk chocolate varieties.

Along with the limited-edition launch, M&M’s is calling for folks to nominate women who are “changemakers, innovators and out-of-the-box movers and shakers” for a chance to be one of 10 grand prize winners who will be featured on the candy’s platforms and will receive a $10,000 grant to help fund their respective missions. The nomination period for the contest runs through Jan. 15.

