M&M’s Has a New Haunted Castle Cookie Kit That’ll Make Halloween Night More Fun

Once you’re done putting together Oreo’s Spooky Graveyard Chocolate Cookie Kit, there’s another one that will add an equally chilling and tasty vibe to your space. M&M’s has a new Haunted Castle Chocolate Cookie Kit that will have you forgetting all about gingerbread houses.

The spooky activity from Crafty Cookie Kits includes prebaked chocolate cookies for the walls. Better yet, it comes with base clips so you can guarantee your creation will stay sturdy and together. You’ll use the ready-to-use white icing to seal each piece together before moving on to the best part: decorating!





You’ll need some of that icing to mix with orange and purple powders — that way you can be sure the details on the windows, walls, and more are Halloween-ready. As you’d expect, the kit comes with plenty of M&M’s Milk Chocolate Candies, which is one of the most classic candies for the holiday, right? If you really want to take it up a notch, the kit also comes with decorative paper pieces that you can stick to the castle using icing.





The M&M’s Haunted Castle Chocolate Cookie Kit is available at Walmart for $11.98. It will make a fun addition to those family movie nights where you’ll be playing your favorite Halloween movies for the millionth time!

