I’m a lifestyle editor, and these are the 27 must-have items I’m eyeing from Nordstrom in August

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

When it comes to online retailers, Nordstrom really is the best of the best. From popular beauty products on sale to home goods and trending brands, I always find myself with a huge Nordstrom haul every month.

Thanks to the sheer number of products the retailer sells, it’s overwhelming to figure out what to buy and what to pass on at Nordstrom — especially now that fall fashion season is coming up fast. Since fall is indisputably the most exciting time of year to shop, you can bet that my wishlist is longer than a CVS receipt. If you’re unsure how to spend your paycheck this month, feel totally free to copy my Nordstrom shopping cart!

From the best fall fashion to the chicest diaper bag I’ve ever laid my eyes on, scroll below to shop the 27 best editor-approved items I’m eyeing at Nordstrom in August.

$84 at Nordstrom

You can never have too many oversized black blazers — and this knit blazer from Topshop is a must-have for any closet.

$120 at Nordstrom

And what's a black blazer without a chic pair of heeled black booties?

$39 at Nordstrom

I would like to be buried in this shade of green, thank you very much!

$38 at Nordstrom

If you're a chronic over-packer like I am, packing cubes will be your saving grace. This set comes with four cubes, including two small ones for underwear, socks, swimsuits, etc., plus one large and one medium-sized cube.

$85 at Nordstrom

The Longchamp Le Pliage look in a trendy crossbody bag is the fashion collab I've been waiting my whole life for.

$148 at Nordstrom

There are so many styling opportunities with this new Madewell dress! I'm planning on dressing it down with classic white sneakers, zhuzhing it up with heeled booties and making it last through the end of summer with some fun heeled sandals.

$95 $178 at Nordstrom

I've been curious to try out the entire Sunday Riley lineup for years now — especially the cult-favorite Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment. Worth a whopping $178, this $95 kit features all of the best skin care essentials to dip your toes into the Sunday Riley pond.

$14 at Nordstrom

All you need to know about this ice tray is that it makes 100 small-sized ice cubes. My at-home iced latte experience is about to get a whole lot better.

good american tank dress

$109 at Nordstrom

Unfortunately, my go-to black midi dress is no more, thanks to an unfortunate dryer incident. Replacing it with this '90s tank dress from Good American is already healing the wound.

$415 at Nordstrom

This woven crossbody tote is what trendy fall dreams are made of.

$188 at Nordstrom

If you see me wearing these snuggly plush Barefoot Dreams pajamas to run errands for the eighth day in a row, no you didn't.

$38 – $210 at Nordstrom

I've been eyeing this timeless candle for way too long and am beyond ready for my small apartment to smell like just-ripe pears and crisp autumn air.

$185 at Nordstrom

FWIW, these platform loafers from COACH also come in more neutral cream and black, but these woodsy green shoes are classic with just a bit of edge.

$49.95 at Nordstrom

Did I spend the summer on the Amalfi Coast like everyone else on Instagram? Nope. Will this gorgeous Le Creuset Oil Cruet make me feel like I did? Absolutely.

$1,575 at Nordstrom

These Barbiecore hot pink Versace platforms have been haunting my dreams and sitting in my Nordstrom cart for so long. They're just so perfect and a great designer splurge.

Some affordable alternatives to the shoes are these pink platforms from Steve Madden ($109.95) and Jessica Simpson ($119).

paige flare jeans from nordstrom

$229 at Nordstrom

Give me a good pair of 70s flare jeans so I can live my best Stevie Nicks life and I'll love you forever.

$65 at Nordstrom

My middle school self would be thrilled to know that I'm finally leaning into the Chuck Taylor look again.

$24.99 at Nordstrom

"Ladies and gentlemen, Her."

Credit: Nordstrom

$150 at Nordstrom

These NIKEs are quite possibly the best fall sneakers ever made.

Credit: Nordstrom

$50 at Nordstrom

I already know that I’m going to wear this oversized and relaxed-fit blazer every day. It’s so timeless.

Credit: Nordstrom

$30 at Nordstrom

Of course, I can’t forget the matching trousers. I don’t want the blazer to get lonely!

Credit: Nordstrom

$229 at Nordstrom

This classic but seriously edgy black leather tote bag will be a major upgrade from my ripped canvas bag with an unfortunate ink stain.

Credit: Nordstrom

$56 at Nordstrom

Fact: I’ve never met a pink skirt that I didn’t like.

Credit: Nordstrom

$36 at Nordstrom

I’m stocking up on the Supergoop! Glowscreen — and Glowscreen Body ($42) — in a desperate attempt to extend my sun-kissed summer glow.

Credit: Nordstrom

$55 at Nordstrom

Is this pre-wrapped towel a wholly unnecessary purchase? Probably. Will it make my life a million times easier? Absolutely.

Credit: Nordstrom

$178 at Nordstrom

I do not have a child, nor do I intend to have one in the near future — but that won’t stop me from buying this incredibly chic diaper bag.

Credit: Nordstrom

$38 at Nordstrom

Impending fall weather means it’s time to bust out the berry-colored lippies.

If you liked this story, shop the best bralettes to buy if you hate wearing bras.

