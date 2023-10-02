I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 8 trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping in October

As a professional online shopper (yes, I love my job), I can definitively say that I am great at shopping. I can sniff out a good deal from miles away and tend to have roughly 728 products in my cart at any given time. So, let me help you build your online shopping cart. Whether you’re shopping for major sale events like Prime Day or just upgrading your wardrobe, I’ll always give you the must-have picks.

One of my favorite things to do on a crisp autumn Sunday morning is to scroll through all of the Nordstrom new arrivals. Like any basic shopping addict, I live for cozy fall sweaters, sophisticated new fragrances and all of the booties you can imagine. Basically, the October Nordstrom new arrivals section is my happy place.

Because I love pushing my Nordstrom shopping cart onto anybody who will listen — or, in this case, read — I’m generously giving you a rundown on the best goods to shop this season. You’re welcome! From fall blazers to bright pink bags, here are eight editor-approved Nordstrom new arrivals to shop in October.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

One of my favorite things in life is buying a new pair of corduroy pants in October. The wide-leg silhouette of these pants from Madewell is so versatile and flattering.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

I’ve always loved the Sambas of my youth, but the black is kind of “been there, done that” for me. However, the navy feels different enough as a fresh and classic addition to my closet.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Found: A blazer that looks chic and actually can keep me warm as the weather changes.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

I’m so into the idea of pairing this satin midi skirt with a white tee and black heeled boots.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

A good-quality hot pink bag is the stuff of dreams. And how cute is this COACH shoulder number?

Story continues

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

When it comes to beauty tools, I live and die for the Shiseido eyelash curler. Yes, it’s that good. And this limited edition holiday one is so cute.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

I have so many weddings coming up and I need a dress that I can wear again and again. This maroon dress is both timeless and fun.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Give me a pair of Mary Janes and I’m the happiest girly around.

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

The post I’m a lifestyle editor, and here are 8 trendy Nordstrom new arrivals I’m shopping in October appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Wait, I can’t stop thinking about how perfect these expensive-looking J.Crew Mary Janes are

Don't tell anyone, but the Nordstrom Rack weekend deals are so good right now

These sweater dresses under $50 from Nordstrom Rack are cute and comfy

Here's where to buy a Travis Kelce jersey because we're all suddenly Kansas City Chiefs fans