I'm a lifestyle editor, and here's everything I bought from Nordstrom in June

One of the perks of being a professional online shopper and lifestyle editor is that I spend all day hunting down the best products to share with In The Know readers. Basically, my mind is an endless catalog of stuff — and I definitely take advantage of that by doing a little (okay, a lot) of online shopping for myself.

When it comes to online retailers, Nordstrom has always been my go-to. From popular beauty products on sale to home goods and trending brands, I always find myself with a huge Nordstrom haul every month.

Because there’s so much available, it’s kind of overwhelming at times to figure out what items to buy from Nordstrom. This is why I, an expert in all things lifestyle and shopping, am here to share my June Nordstrom haul with you for a little inspo.

Scroll down to shop the 20 best editor-approved items I ordered from Nordstrom this month — and you should too.

Remember the Peter Thomas Roth tightening eye gel that went viral on TikTok last year? Well, now it's in eye (and face) patch form! You can bet your entire life savings that I'm going to use these forever.

I'm admittedly a little late to the belt bag game. I saw this CALPAK one on TikTok and I haven't been able to stop thinking about it. Yes, it's on the pricier side but it can seriously fit so much stuff thanks to the many, many pockets. From your wallet, keys, sunglasses, sunscreen, an extra mask, lip balm and AirPods case, you'll have everything you need.

Rubber Birkenstocks have been my summer go-to for years now (read my love letter to them right here!), but this collab with cool-girl brand STAUD may top them. Featuring a contoured cork footbed that cradles the foot with croc-embossed leather straps, these summer sandals bring the Birkenstock comfort and support with the STAUD style.

Obviously, I'm obsessed.

This summer is officially the summer of pulling up and standing out at the beach (and the pool, the backyard, your bedroom mirror taking selfies, etc., etc.). To do that, I'm going with a very bright, very bold and very fun bikini.

What's a bikini top good for without a matching bikini bottom? I'm so obsessed with the high-cut legs and waist of this suit, as well as the electric green colorway seen here.

I'm one of the unfortunate (many) apartment dwellers who do not own a microwave. Currently, my life is seriously lacking in freshly popped movie theater popcorn. Since I'm way, way too lazy to make it on the stovetop, I was on the hunt for a small gadget to satisfy my needs — and DASH pulled through.

All you need to do is press the power button on this electric popcorn maker and BAM! You get a perfect bowl of popcorn every time. I'm so excited about owning this that I'm checking the tracking number every five minutes.

Collecting warm weather Going Out™ tops is one of time's oldest, and most treasured rituals. I'm convinced this top will change my life and won't believe anyone who says otherwise. It's slinky, it's trendy, it's satin and it's black. Oh, and it's on sale?! What more could you want.

I recently went on a trip to Cancún with my boyfriend, and knowing how I tend to burn a bright pink hue rather than tan I threw this bottle of Glowscreen Body from Supergoop! to see if I could balance the pink with a soft glow. A companion product to the viral, bestselling Supergoop! Glowscreen, I had high hopes.

Every morning before setting out to attack the breakfast buffet, I dutifully slathered this shining, shimmering SPF lotion all over my body. Reader, I fooled everyone into thinking I was a glowy, tanned goddess when I was really a tiny baby lobster — so I'm obviously stocking up for the rest of the summer.

I, for one, am beyond thrilled that jelly sandals are making a comeback. Tory Burch got in on the trend but kept the brand's signature slide style intact. Everything about this pair of Tory Burch sandals is, ugh, chef's kiss.

While I love and adore him very much, my boyfriend is not the most reliable when it comes to keeping and maintaining his sunglasses. His latest pair snapped while we were on the beach in Cancún after an unfortunate and accidental foot stomp.

There's no way I'm letting him go all summer without sunglasses (you gotta protect those eyes!), so I can't wait to surprise him with this classic, round pair from Ray-Ban.

Dyson finally dropped an upgrade to the highly coveted, mega-popular Dyson Airwrap. With an even more advanced version of the technology that first took the world by storm and brand-new attachments, it's easily the most impressive piece of tech to drop in 2022.

As someone who 1) loves shopping all the new things and 2) is stupidly lazy when it comes to styling hair with a blow dryer, round brush and curling iron, I'm snapping up the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler before it sells out.

Nothing's more classic than a white ribbed tank for summer. Unfortunately, my current collection has collected quite a few makeup and sweat stains over the years. I'm chucking all of them and restocking my drawer with this affordable racerback tank from Open Edit.

In what is sure to be the most important event of the summer, my younger cousin is turning a whopping six years old. I know, it's a really big deal — and that means I'm going all out with a truly awesome gift. This at-home ICEE slushie machine is the easiest way to beat the heat with a sweet treat this season, and it will definitely win him over.

Nothing brings me more joy than buying a mini floral sundress from Reformation. This blossom-adorned one is styled with fanciful frilled trims and dainty adjustable ties at the shoulders, for the perfect flirty summer dress.

I could give a TED Talk about the importance of proper SPF application — especially reapplication. Thank god for the sunscreen angels at Supergoop! who created the (Re)Setting Mist.

This mist makes it so easy to set your makeup, refresh your look and reapply your SPF throughout the day. It offers a derm-approved SPF 40 coverage and you can bet your life that I'm going to put a mini one in every bag I own.

The perfect nude underwear does exist, and we have Kimberly Noel Kardashian to thank for it. She created the "Fits Everybody" collection and just did the thing. The breathable, quick-dry fabric of this thong renders it basically invisible underneath the sheerest of white fabrics.

With 26 different colors and a size range from XXS to 4X, it's so easy to find your perfect nude match. In case you were wondering, mine is "Mica" and I intend to buy approximately 82 more of these thongs before summer's over.

Every time diptyque drops a new candle, my heart stops. But what makes this new luxury candle different than any other is that it's specifically designed to eliminate odors in your home — not just mask the smell.

The diptyque candle uses a specific technology that targets and eliminates the stinky molecules and replaces them with green and aromatic combinations of basil, mint and tomato leaf. Ah, perfection.

For incredibly obvious reasons, I'm buying this woven straw hat. Remember what I said about proper SPF coverage above? A sun hat will help with that. Plus, it's just so chic and timeless.

ICYMI, REPLICA by Maison Margiela is officially TikTok's favorite fragrance line. The fresh and summery "Beach Walk" is definitely the most popular on the app for good reason. With notes of bergamot, lemon, coconut and musk, you'll smell just like your favorite summer memory.

Instead of blowing my money on one single bottle, I'm taking advantage of this special edition set that includes both a full-size Eau de Toilette and convenient travel size.

I know I'm a million years late to the trend, but I'm finally investing in my very first one-piece swimsuit. I was immediately drawn to this hot pink suit from Good American that's designed to adapt to your body's changes so you always get the perfect fit. I'm obsessed.

