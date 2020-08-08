How Karunanidhi’s Biographer Traced His Rise To The Top Of Tamil Nadu Politics

The year was 1934, and 10-year-old M. Karunanidhi was listening to his father Muthuvelar playing the nadaswaram, filling the room with notes from the raga Sankarabharanam.

A few minutes later, there was a knock on the door. When Muthuvelar opened the door, a man said, “Pannaiyar (landowner) wants you to come and see him.”

As Muthuvelar set out, Karunanidhi also followed. When his father approached the landlord who was sitting on a swing, Muthuvelar bent his torso and spoke in a deferential tone.

After a brief conversation, they returned home. But it upset Karunanidhi that his father was forced to be so deferential. Muthuvelar was a farmer who read and wrote in Tamil and Sanskrit, and a poet who could recite the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

This incident, according to a new biography of the five-time chief minister, sparked an aversion in the boy towards the caste hierarchy.

“It left a deep mark on Karunanidhi and it lasted till his death in 2018 at 94. It shaped his policies. He felt he had to be just to the underprivileged,” says Tamil writer Vaasanthi, who wrote the fast-paced Karunanidhi: The Definitive Biography, recently published by Juggernaut.

Remembering Karunanidhi: The Tamil Leader Who Saw Everything From Independence To Emergency, Nehru To Modi

This is not Vaasanthi’s first attempt at charting the life of a charismatic political leader: her biography of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa was a best-seller. She has also written several novels and short story collections.

After Karunanidhi’s death, the senior journalist, who was the editor of the Tamil edition of India Today for 10 years in the 1990s, wrote the Dravidian leader’s biography in Tamil first at the suggestion of Kannan Sundaram, the editor of literary magazine Kalachuvadu.

The 259-page book, an enjoyable read, is filled with fascinating anecdotes and intense observations that ensure the reader won’t be tempted to put it down to check phone notifications. The life...

Continue reading on HuffPost