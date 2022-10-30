I’m a Johnson County poll worker. Come see for yourself how well Kansas elections work

Voting works





I’m honored to serve as a poll worker in advance and on the day of the midterm elections. I don’t know the process in Missouri but can assure voters that in Johnson County, every effort is made to produce a fair and clean election: Training, mandatory for veterans as well as new workers, takes place online and in person, with supervisors guiding us in the use of forms and voting machines.

Carefully documented safeguards prevent voter tampering from the opening to the closing time of the polling location. We hand ballots to voters after they check in and never touch them again. We refrain from answering questions that relate to election issues, limiting our communication to the use of voting machines. If someone needs help while voting, two people — one from each major party — respond, and the topic of these interactions is limited to the physical use of machines.

Above all, no one of voting age is turned away. Those with special circumstances are given provisional ballots and provided with additional assistance.

Still doubt the process? See the process from the inside as a poll worker for future elections. This year, I simply urge you to vote.

- Jill Maidhof, Overland Park

Biggies OK?

Paycheck Protection Program loans, some for more than $1 million, were forgiven, and barely a whisper was heard from the American public. Many of those loans went to upper-middle-class business owners, including farmers, who I’m sure were well aware of the risks of doing business and knew if they got a loan, they would need to pay it back.

President Joe Biden offers loan forgiveness up to $20,000 for students who borrowed from the federal government and had Pell Grants. And all of a sudden, to hear some people tell it, this will put the U.S. on the brink of bankruptcy. I’m sure these students knew the risks of going to college to try to better their lives and knew if they got a loan, they would need to pay it back.

It’s hard to understand why loan forgiveness for businesspeople and farmers is so acceptable, but not for students.

- Ronald D. Carter, Kansas City

For the children

Dr. Robert “Bob” Henley died Oct. 17. He was superintendent of the Independence School District and introduced many innovative programs. Bob was the first superintendent who brought Medicaid services to school districts. Hundreds of children with medical disabilities who need physical, occupational and speech therapies can receive them through the school district, and Medicaid pays for these services.

Along with national experts, he brought high-quality early learning to 3- and 4-year-old children in the district. Working with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Henley developed an insurance program that provides therapy to youths who abuse drugs as an alternative to suspension.

While there were more innovative programs Henley introduced during his tenure in the Independence School District, suffice it to say his decisions were always guided by what was good for the children.

We will miss this giant’s touch in public education. Thank you, Bob.

- Jim Caccamo, Kansas City

Our backyard

Some Americans urge the Ukrainians to negotiate away some of their sovereign territory in order to stop the Russian invasion. If Russian President Vladimir Putin were to attack the United States, which states would these Americans be willing to negotiate away to end the war?

- Michael Symanski, Overland Park