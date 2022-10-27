The M Jewelers x wuzg00d's New Collaboration Celebrates New York

Celebrity-loved brand The M Jewelers has just unveiled its newest collaboration with New York-based influencer Alani Figueroa aka @wuzg00d.

Known for her uber-saturated colorful fashion, Figueroa celebrates her Nuyorican heritage, bringing her authentic sense of style to the range of gilded accessories. Titled "Herencia," which translates to heritage, the collection pays homage to the '90s and early aughts, acknowledging the undeniable impact people of color have had on fashion overall.

"I've loved The M Jewelers for quite some time now so this was definitely a full circle moment for me. With both the company and I being New York bred, the authenticity was able to easily translate through the collection and into the consumer. It was the perfect collaboration," the content creator shares in an exclusive press release.

The M Jewelers x Wuzg00d collection launches on the former brand's website on October 28. Take a sneak peek in the gallery above.