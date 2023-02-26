I’m a gun owner, and I don’t see a need to change NC’s pistol permit system. | Opinion

Gun permit bill





As a handgun owner and former firearms instructor, I support keeping the current handgun purchase permit requirement.

Sometimes local jurisdictions, and even federal agencies, do not enter information into the federal database used to vet firearms purchases as they should. Without this information in the federal database, persons who should be denied the right to purchase a handgun slip through cracks and become a danger to the community.

The county sheriff’s office is able to check local records that may not be available in the federal database, providing an important resource in protecting society.

Robert L. Porreca, Hillsborough

Guns in schools

If the parents concerned about guns in schools are looking for someone to blame, look no further than the N.C. General Assembly, Senate Leader Phil Berger and Speaker Tim Moore.

Failure to secure a firearm is a Class 1 misdemeanor, yet it rarely results in the $1,000 fine or jail time. Put some teeth into the law. Confine those who fail to secure their firearms, fine them substantially, and take away their right to own firearms. It’s not the fault of our schools that guns come to our schools. The blame lies with the gun lobby, legislative leaders and parents who fail to secure guns.

Mike Pedneau, Raleigh

UNC Trustees

Regarding the new UNC School of Civic Life and Leadership, I went to Princeton, Oxford and Harvard Law School. If my grandchildren can achieve admission, I’m sending them to UNC-Chapel Hill where they can get an unbiased, unindoctrinated education.

The future of higher education in the U.S. is the public universities whose governing bodies are responsible to the people, not the faculty or wealthy elites. Good for the UNC Trustees!

C. Allen Foster, Alexandria, VA

Let teachers help

The Republican-backed Parents’ Bill of Rights has been met with backlash from LGBTQ advocates, students and parents. Critics say the it could lead to children being abused in unaccepting homes.

I am concerned for the children, adolescents and young adults in unaccepting homes. I am equally concerned for any students who lacks a confidant because this bill could make it difficult for teachers to help.

Not all parents are ready or equipped to talk with their sons and daughters with regard to gender concerns. Please do not limit teachers from being supportive to these youth. Teachers can offer a compassionate voice and can pursue avenues to help the students and/or families. Give the students, teachers and families this chance for help.

Sally Williford, Cary

Medicaid in NC

I am so glad that the Medicaid expansion bill passed the N.C. House and has gone to the Senate. I am a self-employed senior and I cannot afford to retire even though I get Social Security and Medicare. I want this safety net to be there for me when I can no longer work. Some of my friends have to skimp on their medications and never see a doctor until it is too late, due to the cost. Since the vast majority of North Carolinians want these federal funds, including 64% of Republicans polled by the American Cancer Society, I hope the Senate passes this bill. It will help the people who need it most.

Susan Baylies, Durham

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley needs to rethink her call for mental competency tests for politicians over 75. The number of seniors is on the rise. We recognize the importance of staying intellectually and physically active. We are more civic minded, connected, and are living longer. Insinuating that seniors over 75 automatically have less cognitive function is insulting. Maybe Haley needs more of the experience, knowledge and wisdom that comes with age to totally understand and represent all of the American people.

Lynn Cole, Raleigh

‘National divorce’?

Regarding U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s tweets stating that “we need a national divorce...separate red states and blue states.”

Fact is, there are few “red” or “blue” states. There are instead 50 shades of purple — the distinctions among them are less sharp now than a generation ago.

“National divorce” may make a neat sound byte or chant at a rally, but it’s not a serious policy proposal. The only real effect is to amplify the voice of an ambitious politician who had nothing of substance to offer and everything to gain from sowing division.

We the people must reject the toxic language. We give it oxygen at our mutual peril and to the benefit of only a few cynical opportunists.

David Hostler, Southern Pines

A kind deed

I walk with the assistance of two canes. Getting the various trash bins to the street and back is tricky. Recently, I was returning the recycle bin from the street to my driveway when the truck for the trash bin arrived. Not wanting to stumble into the path of the truck, I stepped back and took a stable stance. The driver apparently noticed. When he finished emptying my trash bin, rather than set it down he drove the 20 or so feet up the street and set it right in my driveway. It made my day! I’m sure he couldn’t hear my “thank you” but hopefully he saw my delighted face and my one-cane salute. Thank you, city worker, whoever you are. I’ll pass along the favor.

John D. Mock Jr., Raleigh