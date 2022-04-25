‘If I’m in good shape, who knows?’: Wladimir Klitschko hints at boxing comeback

Wladimir Klitschko during his 2015 defeat by Tyson Fury (Bongarts/Getty Images)

Wladimir Klitschko has teased a boxing comeback, five years after retiring from the sport.

The former heavyweight champion last fought in 2017, when he suffered a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, where Tyson Fury stopped Dillian Whyte on Saturday night.

Fury took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Klitschko with a decision win in 2015, though he was later stripped of the IBF belt and vacated the others.

With his knockout of Whyte, Fury retained the WBC title that he won from Deontay Wilder in 2020, and in an interview with German newspaper BILD, Klitschko said: “I’ve learnt that you must not forget to live your life, despite the war. Sport is part of my life.

“I’m glad Tyson Fury won. Who knows? I don’t want to promise anything too much here, but if I’m in good shape and – above all else – if the war in Ukraine comes to an end soon, our borders remain in tact, and there is no invasion from Russia, then ultimately: Who knows?”

Klitschko is in his native Ukraine to aid its defence against the ongoing Russian invasion. The 46-year-old, whose older brother Vitali is also a former heavyweight champion and now serves as mayor of Kyiv, recorded a video message that was shown on the big screens at Wembley before Fury vs Whyte on Saturday.

A message from Wladimir Klitschko was shown at Wembley ahead of Fury vs Whyte (AFP via Getty Images)

In the video, Klitschko thanked boxing fans for their support of Ukraine.

In his interview with BILD, Klitschko – seemingly jokingly – went on to say: “I might have a dream to break George Foreman’s record – a dream that motivates me every day to get up and stay active. Everyone has their own motivation.”

Foreman’s world heavyweight championship victory in 1995, at the age of 46 years and 169 days, made the American the oldest ever title winner in the weight class. His record still stands.

Klitschko, meanwhile, turned 46 this March.

The Ukrainian, who went by the nickname “Dr Steelhammer”, retired from professional boxing with a record of 64-5 (53 knockouts).