‘I’m going to jail, bro.’ Shooters shooting suspect called pals from police car, cops say

David J. Neal
·2 min read

A former restaurant worker at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant shot a current employee, then turned back to shoot him a second time, according to an arrest report

Police say Angel Candelaria Jr. shot Jordan Siddiq Tuesday afternoon at Shooters Waterfront restaurant. Later, after his arrest in a parking garage, Candelaria called a friend and an ex-girlfriend on his Apple Watch from the back of a police car.

“I’m going to jail, bro,” he said, according to the report citing bodycam video.

Candelaria, 33, remained in Broward County Jail Wednesday after his arrest on a charge of premeditated murder.

Siddiq, 35, of Weston, died at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday at Broward Health Medical Center.

Weston resident Jordan Siddiq was the Shooters server shot at work Tuesday, Fort Lauderdale police said.
The report doesn’t say why Candelaria, who used to work at Shooters, allegedly rolled up on Siddiq, who worked at the restaurant that’s been on the Intracoastal Waterway for 40 years. Before releasing the report Wednesday afternoon, Fort Lauderdale Records Division redacted chunks of dialogue from Candelaria’s conversations with his friend, his ex-girlfriend and police at Fort Lauderdale police headquarters.

The report says Siddiq arrived for his 3:45 p.m. server shift at Shooters Waterfront, 3033 NE 32nd Ave., and restaurant surveillance video shows Candelaria arriving at 3:48 in an orange hoodie. Candelari waited at the outdoor bar, until “confronting the victim” at 4 p.m.

“The two spoke for several minutes, when the suspect suddenly pulled out a handgun and shot Siddiq one time,” the report says. “The suspect started to walk away when he turned around and walked back and shot Siddiq a second time. The suspect then walked out of the restaurant.”

Candelaria rode away on a bicycle, police say.

Actions during family fights among ethical violations of Miami to Palm Beach lawyers

After the shooting

After a Shooters employee identified Candelaria and police started to search for him, Fort Lauderdale SWAT officers saw him on a bike. They arrested him at 5:59 p.m. on the fifth floor of the parking garage of the office building at 2400 E. Commercial Blvd., on the corner of U.S. 1. The report says Candelaria had a Smith and Wesson M&P 380 shield handgun on him.

While in the back seat of the patrol car, the report says, Candelaria made the first call on his Apple Watch recorded by bodycam video:

“What happened, bro?”

“I’m going to jail, bro.”

Candelaria later said, “I’m sitting in a cop car right now. I’m talking to you on my watch ... they forgot to take my watch off me.”

After some conversation redacted in the report, Candelaria called a woman police identified as an ex-girlfriend. It says she answered, “Who is this?”

The report redacts their conversation other than quoting Candelaria saying, “I love you to death.”

Online Broward County court records say a woman filed a restraining order against an Angel Candelaria Jr. on Oct. 29, 2020, that ran until Oct. 29, 2021.

Angel Candelaria has been arrested on a charge of premeditated murder.
