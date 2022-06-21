M&S goes to war with Michael Gove over flagship Oxford Street store

M&S oxford street - Charlotte Ball/PA Wire

Marks & Spencer has attacked a decision by Michael Gove to halt the redevelopment of its flagship Oxford Street store as “political grandstanding”.



The retailer had secured approval from Westminster City Council and the Greater London Authority to demolish the central London landmark and build a new 10-storey block.



But the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has seized control of the planning application amid concerns about the environmental impact.



Sacha Berendji, group property director at M&S, said the company was “bewildered and disappointed at Michael Gove’s baseless decision” and accused the Levelling Up Secretary of “political grandstanding”.



He added: “For a government purportedly focussed on the levelling up agenda, calling in this significant investment in one of our most iconic shopping locations will have a chilling effect for regeneration programmes across the country at a time when many town centres are being left behind and the property market is ever more precarious.”



The DLUHC has been contacted for comment.



The intervention comes after Mr Gove issued a so-called Article 31 order forcing developers to put the project on hold. It will now be referred to an independent inspectorate.



Campaigners have lobbied against the plans, citing concerns about the amount of carbon released during the construction process.



Simon Sturgis, an architect and adviser to the Greater London Authority, has warned the redevelopment would produce around 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide before the new building even came into use.



But M&S pointed to findings by independent environmental consultants, which found the new, low-carbon building would more than offset any emissions from the redevelopment.



The dispute highlights the conflict between Mr Gove’s levelling up agenda and the Government’s broader net-zero ambitions.



Ministers are also due to decide whether to intervene in a £400m project to redevelop ITV’s former South Bank studios.



Dee Corsi, chief operating officer at the New West End Company, said: “Securing a bright and prosperous future for Oxford Street requires high levels of investment and development.



“It is vital that the council and businesses redouble efforts to work together to deliver the long-awaited public realm investment, and ensure progressive planning and licencing policies are in place to enable businesses to respond to changing customer trends, by delivering innovative and future proof buildings that are fit for purpose for a revived, dynamic high street.”