‘I’m a ghost’: Florida homeowner gets some unexpected company at dinnertime, cops say

A Florida family had some unexpected company recently, and not the friendly sort.

According to a police report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Fort Myers on a disturbance call on May 31 at around 7:15 p.m.

The homeowner, Brian McCaslin, reported that he was sitting down to dinner with his two teenage stepdaughters when he heard someone walk through the front door.

Because he had some workers doing tree trimming outside, he said he assumed it was one of them coming in to use the restroom.

But when he looked closely at the individual, he realized it wasn’t a worker, but a barefoot, shirtless man wearing only red trunks.

When McCaslin asked the subject what he was doing in his home, the still unidentified man answered, “I’m a ghost. You don’t see me,” said the complaint.

“He was shocked that I could see him,” McCaslin told local news station NBC-2. “He thought he was walking around and that nobody could see him.”

McClaslin told the intruder to leave and positioned himself between the subject and his stepdaughters; the person exited the residence out of the unlocked front door, said the police report.

Ring camera caught the random guy outside on the porch, and then casually open the door.

The tree trimmers told deputies that the individual then entered into one of their work trucks that was parked in the driveway. After they chased him off, the shirtless man then departed on foot in an “unknown direction.”

McClaslin said nothing was taken from the home and he did wish to press charges. Still, it was an unsettling experience.

“I could tell his behavior was not normal,” McCaslin told NBC-2. “Who knows what this person might do if they have a chance to think ... wild.

“Hopefully, we can find this individual and get him the help that he needs.”