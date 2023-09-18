I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and I’m Buying These 6 Elevated Plissé Basics

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shopping for wardrobe staples is a necessity, but when you already have classic t-shirts, trousers, and little black dresses, it can get boring to shop for different colors of the same items. But in my past life, when I designed wardrobe staples, I would use things like fabric choice and silhouette to make everyday pieces feel fresh. For example, instead of designing another classic cotton poplin button-down that everyone already owns, I would choose to make it super oversized and switch up the fabric to make it stand out. One of my favorite standout fabrics you can find all your wardrobe necessities in to get that extra oomph is plissé.

So what is plissé? It’s a silkier fabric with a rigid texture that runs the length of the garment, creating an eye-catching aesthetic. I rounded up six classic styles from Nordstrom and Amazon that use the textured fabric, and prices start at $29.

A great way to implement plissé into your outfit, if you aren’t sure where to incorporate it, is with a matching set. You get both a bottom and top you can wear together or separately, and you can style the top with jeans and the bottoms with a matching color T-shirt. Kaimimei’s Two-Piece Plissé Set has been sitting on my wishlist for months, but now is a great time to inject a bit of texture into my wardrobe with the change of seasons.

The co-ord set comes in 28 colors and prints, including red, pink, yellow, green, black, and camouflage in sizes S through XXL. It includes an oversized button-front top and flowy elastic waist trousers that sit high on the waist.

Everyone needs a little black dress in their closet. And as the weather shifts from summer to fall, maybe a black dress that isn’t so little and has a little bit of texture. And it was love at first sight when I came across Annystore Long-Sleeve Plissé Dress.

It comes in 11 colors, including black, orange, green, blue, and pink and is available in sizes S through XL. The maxi dress features long sleeves, a high crew neckline, and a stretchy material that can easily be slipped over the head. The silhouette is fitted around the body, but not tight, and stops at the ankle.

While many are packing away their summer tanks in exchange for long sleeves, I am still reaching for my favorite Topshop’s Sleeveless Plissé Top. My favorite way to style this plissé tank is by layering it under my favorite sweaters, sweatshirts, and leather jackets. I prefer a sleeveless tank like this over a long sleeve because it doesn’t bunch or ride up. It’s also nice to have that bit of texture peeking through.

This plissé tank comes in a stone, gray color and sizes XS through L. It features a high jewel neckline, a lightweight and stretchy material that is easy to slip over the head, and a loose but shaped fit that doesn’t cling. Similar to the Kaimimei Two Piece Plissé Set, the tank also has a matching Wide Leg Trouser.

Shop more of my plissé picks below.

