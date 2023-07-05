I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now

The best part? Everything is on sale.

As a former fashion designer, people don't know how much we study clothes that we don't design ourselves We're always looking out for quality fabric, on-trend silhouettes, and brand credibility. So when I'm shopping, it's never surface-level — I'm always leveraging my expertise to pick out pieces I know I'll love years from now. It makes sense that my friends and family call on me when they’re shopping for themselves, and with Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, I knew many of my favorite brands would be on sale — which is why I'm compiling the styles actually worth shopping for.

It's the summer, so if you don't have a pair of shorts on hand or are looking to refresh your summer wardrobe, my recommendation will always be a pair of Levi’s denim shorts. These 501 originals are a classic — so much so that they’re Amazon's number one best-selling denim shorts. They come in 36 different colors and washes and range in sizes from 23 through 39, with plus-sizing available. The style offers a distressed and raw hem and a button front closure with two spacious front and back pockets.

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $60); amazon.com

On days when I feel lazy but still want to look put together, I throw on a maxi dress; this body-hugging maxi from Verdusa is easy-to-style and comfortable for everyday wear. It comes in sizes 2XS through 2XL and is available in 24 colors, such as black, brown, blue, pink, and green. The floor-length dress is made with a stretchy and soft fabric that creates an elegant drape on the body. It also features a deep scoop at both the front and back neck.

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $30); amazon.com

I refuse to leave the house without a pair of flats in my purse. Not only are they comfy work shoes, but they are great to swap to when you want to give your feet a break. So if you are looking for a pair of flats that can offer relief, look no further than the Shupua Pointed Toe Ballet Flats. Available in sizes 5 through 11, they come in 35 colors and prints, such as yellow, black, red, gingham, and cheetah print, and two styles (bow or bow-less). They feature a rounded, pointed toe, a plush comfy sole, and a breathable and flexible outer mesh.

Amazon

Shop now: $26 (Originally $31); amazon.com

The staple clothing item that I wear all year round is a tank top. They’re the perfect winter layering piece, and they’re part of my go-to outfit formula during the warmer months: a white tank, denim shorts, and sandals. I plan to stock my closet with Artfish's tanks while they are $14 a pop; made with a soft, lightweight fabric that's perfect for summer, the stretchy full-length ribbed tank has a scooped low-cut neck and comes in 36 colors, such as white, gray, pink, blue, and red.

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Shop more summer fashion deals ahead of Amazon's Prime Day Sale on July 11 and 12.



