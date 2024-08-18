‘I’m feeling good’ – Angel Gomes provides update as he leaves hospital following head injury

Angel Gomes (23) has taken to Instagram to provide a reassuring update on his health after worrying scenes during Lille OSC’s 2-0 victory over Stade de Reims on Saturday.

Gomes was involved in a collision with Reims’ Amadou Koné (red-carded for the incident) midway through the first half. Left unconscious, it took over 30 minutes for the England youth international to be evacuated from the stadium and transported to hospital.

Post-match, Lille president Olivier Létang provided a positive update, revealing that Gomes was conscious as he left the Stade Auguste Delaune. “He could understand, speak and move his arms and legs,” Létang told broadcaster DAZN.

Létang even added that Gomes had asked if he could feature against SCO Angers next week. Gomes has now taken to social media to reveal that he is doing better after having left the hospital. In a post on Instagram, he said, “Just a quick update, I just wanted to let everyone know that I’m okay. I’m back home. I’ve been looked after and I’m feeling good. I want to thank all the medical staff at the club, and all the medical staff at the hospital that looked after me,” began the Englishman.

He added, “It was a crazy collision. These things happen in football but the most important thing is that I’m okay. We won, we got the three points and I just want to thank the fans, of both teams.” Despite the severity of the injury and the concern, the story has a “happy ending” as Létang put it. It is now a question of how long before Gomes will be able to make his return for Les Dogues.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle