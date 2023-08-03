I’m a Fashion Editor, and I Rely on This Practical, Basic Shirt for Uncomplicated and Comfortable Dressing

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It instantly elevates any look.

I own my fair share of statement wardrobe pieces, from hot pink bedazzled boots to silver metallic bags to blue mermaidcore gowns. While each one of those pieces brings me immense joy, they’re not the most practical — and that’s why I reach for one specific closet staple on repeat.

My fundamental clothing item of choice is none other than a typical oversized button-up shirt. You know the one: It has a strand of buttons, chic collar, structured cuffs, and a slouchy hemline. While there’s nothing particularly extraordinary about big button-ups, they get the job done, because sometimes the most basic pieces turn out to be the most noteworthy.

Madewell the Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt

Madewell

$85

Buy on Nordstrom

$85

$65

Buy on madewell.com

Big Dart Oversize Button-Up Shirt

Amazon

$30

$24

Buy on Amazon

I own Madewell’s Signature Poplin Oversized Button-Up Shirt, and, in my own humble opinion, it’s the way to go. But the truth is, any button-up of choice — including this $24 Amazon blouse — will unlock a world of versatility and ease, especially when it comes to styling. I like to wear my oversized pick with skinny jeans and knee-high boots. This way, the slim bottoms and shoes contrast with the shirt’s big silhouette. Another option is to fully lean into the baggy, laid-back look (like Chrissy Teigen recently did) by slipping on some baggy pants and leaving the button-up untucked. As an alternative, tuck it into slacks for a sleek work look, or ditch real clothes altogether and wear it as a pool-ready swimsuit cover-up; no matter which way you go, you won’t have to think too hard about dressing it up because the piece instantly elevates any uniform, creating the perfect outfit.

You can also look to more stars for the ultimate fashion inspiration. Taylor Swift wore her own with cut-off shorts, Meghan Markle donned a camel-colored maxi dress under hers, and Sydney Sweeney wore a version with a sports bra and chunky dad shoes.

Hot Touch Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt

Amazon

$27

$22

Buy on Amazon

Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Nordstrom

$79

$50

Buy on Nordstrom

As long as you choose a size and style that’s right for you, you’ll also never be uncomfortable wearing a baggy button-up. The large fit allows for a breeze to flow through, staying airy and light on the skin. They’re additionally never constricting or too tight, providing an ease of movement.

Better yet, oversized button-ups never go out of style; they’re multi-seasonal classics that can be worn year-round. Leave the shirt unbuttoned for a warm summer day, opt for a cooling cotton version during the spring, roll up the sleeves for fall, and get cozy with layers for winter. You’re sure to wear it again and again to get your money’s worth.

Snagging an oversized button-up is one of the best fashion decisions I’ve ever made; it’s uncomplicated, comfy, and makes me feel instantly put together. Shop the below editor-approved picks to experience the ease of big, slouchy button-ups for yourself.

Brixton Sidney Stripe Oversize Cotton Shirt

Nordstrom

$79

Buy on Nordstrom

Dokotoo Button-Down Shirt

Amazon

$30

Buy on Amazon

Free People Happy Hour Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Nordstrom

$98

Buy on Nordstrom

