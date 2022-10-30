‘I’m eternally fascinated’: confessions of a ghost writer

Alexandra Heminsley
·8 min read

‘I promise I’m not a sociopath,” I tell them. “But I will be asking a lot of questions that might seem deeply strange or outrageously rude. I’ll want to know what colour the walls were in the consultant’s office when you got the results, I’ll ask what the weather was on the day of the funeral, I’ll want to know about the hotel breakfast on your honeymoon. But it’s because we’re not telling a quick story on a chatshow, we’re writing a book.”

When I meet potential subjects with a view to ghostwriting their story, I always begin with “the talk”, so they understand I have no malevolent intentions. I’ve been doing the job for more than a decade now, and it bears little resemblance to most people’s assumptions.

Often subjects open up about their worst moments, greatest secrets, biggest fears and what they endured to overcome them. On a human level I feel compelled to bear witness to that, giving them the space to speak plainly about their experiences. Listening without judgment is the only way to get to the core of a story.

However, to describe this effectively, this does require a heady cocktail of pastoral care whisked through with interrogation that would look callous to an outsider. After all, it’s often those with the most interesting stories who don’t realise what is actually interesting about them. The first time I gave someone “the talk”, they seemed appalled, but that was because they were already unselfconscious about sharing intimate details.

We’re not telling a quick story on a chatshow, we’re writing a book

Others give no detail at all. They’ll share a story of deep trauma, the worst moment in their life, and they’ll be bemused when I respond by asking if I can just double check… “So she was still in the wedding dress for this?” Like I say, rude. But I’m eternally fascinated, not just by the lives people have led, but the colours in which they’ve remembered those lives, and what they – rather than their fans – judge to be exceptional about them. I once watched an exceptionally beautiful face fall when in articulating her past addiction to me; she seemed to realise for the first time just how young she’d been.

Where does this leave the psyche of the ghostwriter? Therapists have extensive training at setting boundaries, but I head home on the bus with my head spinning at the things I’ve just heard and an obligation to follow up with a cheery text about deadlines. And deadlines are an issue – memoir in particular is often written within very tight time frames, leading to days on end spent with a subject, only to hear their voice in my head for further weeks as I transcribe tapes, eventually melting into writing and rewriting their life for months after that. Last summer my son recognised someone I was working with on TV and started talking to her, so familiar was he with her face on my Zoom screen.

It really can mean slowly becoming part of their life, their family, their story, all while trying to remain largely unseen. I feel protective of subjects when stories hit the press that I know they were nervous about. I bear random celebrity grudges because of anecdotes I was told which never made the final draft. I also feel deep loyalty to strangers in industries I will never work in. I have been phoned by subjects in tears in the back of cabs, at 1am on Boxing Day, and when they have just come round after a rhinoplasty.

And, most of the time, only a tiny handful of people ever know I had anything to do with the finished book. An ex once likened me to Harvey Keitel’s Winston Wolf character in Pulp Fiction: turn up, request a coffee, get the job done, leave. “How can you bear it?” is the most frequently asked question. “All that writing and no one even knows you did it?”

But to my surprise as much as theirs, it has turned out that this is the best bit. Without ghostwriting I would almost certainly have given up writing my “own” books by now, slowly losing my mind with loneliness, patrolling the house in pyjamas.

Highs have included genuine friendships made, and an insight into lives that I could never have imagined witnessing at such close quarters otherwise. A personal low was thinking I had a rat in my kitchen, only to discover it was one of my subject’s hair extensions. It made sense that a part of her would be lingering in my kitchen; she’d been lingering in my head all week.

I’ve been called at 1am by subjects in tears in the back of a cab

Nevertheless, barely a soul believes me when I try to explain how much pleasure I get from the work. Most people, I suspect, are eternally intrigued by purported secrecy. The fairytale of an undiscovered talent doing the hard graft under someone else’s name still tantalises: a Barton Fink-style secretary covertly entertaining the public while a drunk in the corner takes the credit.

For others, it is the prospect of access to the powerful. Politicians are often still packing for their departure from SW1A when the ink on their publishing contract is drying and the question of who writes those memoirs has long been a source of public fascination – one only compounded by Robert Harris’s political thriller, adapted for screen by Roman Polanski as The Ghost Writer. Well, that and David Cameron’s writing hut.

And the appetite for tales about the writer behind the writer does not seem to be waning: Kate Winslet is set to star in a TV adaptation for HBO of Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust, which focuses on the life of a Wall Street tycoon who hires his own ghostwriter after a thinly veiled version of him appears in a bestselling novel.

At the heart of all this curiosity is the idea that there might be one version of the truth and that it might be being kept from the reader. The title “ghostwriter” – bringing to mind a spectre moving things invisibly – does little to dispel this. The reality is more mundane: most memoirs I have worked on have involved no cover-ups, but have simply needed someone at the helm with a clear idea of storytelling. If you’ve got a book deal, you’ve got a story – you just might not be a writer.

On the whole, the authors who one might expect to be working with a ghostwriter generally are: it was no secret that Rebecca Farnsworth was the discreet but constant hand on the tiller for the glory years of the Katie Price empire. Until her death in 2014, Farnsworth wrote 14 books with Price, each bearing the reality star’s name. Being Jordan, her first autobiography, sold more than 1m copies in 2005 and led to a veritably Pepys-like series of memoirs about her day-to-day life, alongside novels including Crystal, which outsold the entire Booker prize list in 2007.

Usually the writing process really is collaborative. There is always an initial meeting, arranged by agents, which often feels more like a particularly intense blind date than anything. Both the potential subject and I are effectively figuring out whether we can bear to spend up to nine months having incredibly personal conversations with each other. Do they really want me at their kitchen island, drinking their coffee and asking them what losing felt like for hours, days, weeks on end?

After years as a ghost, I now feel fully alive

And how do I feel about my subjects? Is their life interesting to me? I have only said an outright no to one project and that was because it was going to involve a lot of opinions on vaccines and vitamins that I found… challenging. At times friends have despaired of how happy I am to slip into someone else’s skin for months at a time, before slithering away again unnoticed. “You’re losing yourself in the lives of others!” they’d tell me, encouraging me to finally give fiction a go. But what is novel writing if not slipping into the lives of others for a few months, a combination of storyteller, nosy neighbour and catastrophically bad therapist?

They thought I was wasting my time, but it turns out that ghostwriting was time spent exceptionally well. During years of turbulence in my own life I sometimes felt trapped by my own story, and I was grateful to take refuge for months at a time in the lives of others. Yet, while I thought I was learning about writing, I came to see that I was also learning about living. As I wrote time and again about different sorts of pain, ways of coping, and perceptions of success, I was coming to understand more fully how much life there is to be lived and how many ways there are to do it.

So, at last, I chose to make the most of mine. After years as a ghost, I now feel fully alive: this year I have two books out. One is a novel with my name on the front. And the other has someone else’s.

Under The Same Stars by Alexandra Heminsley is available for £13.04 at guardian bookshop.com

Latest Stories

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Canada's McIntosh, Mac Neil win World Cup gold, American Ledecky sets world record

    TORONTO — Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky weren't sure what to expect in their first competitive event of the season at this week's FINA Swimming World Cup. The off-season rest apparently served them well. Both are already in record-breaking form. McIntosh set a world junior mark in the women's 400-metre medley while Ledecky set a world record in the 1,500 freestyle on Saturday night at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. "I knew that record was within reach just based on some

  • Stevens leads Stampeders to 36-10 win over Roughriders, Mitchell saluted

    CALGARY — Bo Levi Mitchell handed the game ball to fellow quarterback Tommy Stevens after the Calgary Stampeders capped their 2022 regular season with a 36-10 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday. It was a poignant move because Mitchell, Calgary's all-time leading passer and twice the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, had walked off McMahon Stadium's turf for likely the last time as a Stampeder. In the final year of his contract, and with starter Jake Maier recently signing a

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.