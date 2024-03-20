M. Emmet Walsh, character actor from 'Blade Runner' and 'Knives Out,' dies at 88

M. Emmet Walsh is seen in a scene from the 2005 film "Racing Stripes."

M. Emmet Walsh, one of Hollywood's most recognizable character actors from films including 1982's "Blade Runner," and the Coen Brothers' "Blood Simple," has died. He was 88.

His manager, Sandy Joseph, shared the news Wednesday in a statement via Walsh's publicist, Cynthia Snyder. Walsh died of cardiac arrest in St. Albans, Vermont, on Tuesday, per Joseph.

"Walsh's tremendous body of work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions," Joseph said.

Michael Emmet Walsh was born on March 22, 1935, in Ogdensburg, New York. He was raised in Swanton, Vermont, and maintained a home on Lake Champlain while he was a working actor. Walsh started to go by M. Emmet Walsh "due to a union stipulation which prevented him from using his first name," according to his manager.

He'd made the move from New York to Los Angeles in 1970, after earning a degree from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, and studying at the Academy of Dramatic Arts. His onscreen debut was in the 1969 film "Alice's Restaurant."

As his career took off in the '70s, Walsh starred alongside Hollywood's best-known actors including Ryan O’Neal and Barbra Streisand (1972's "What's Up, Doc?"), Paul Newman (1977's "Slap Shot"), Dustin Hoffman (1970's "Little Big Man" and 1978's "Straight Time"), Steve Martin (1979's "The Jerk"), Harrison Ford ("Blade Runner") and Frances McDormand ("Blood Simple").

On TV, Walsh was seen in shows such as "The Righteous Gemstones," "Sneaky Pete" and "The Mind of the Married Man."

In the '90s and 2000s, he played roles such as Dermot Mulroney's dad in "My Best Friend's Wedding" and racetrack gambler Sheriff Woodzie in "Racing Stripes." He also acted in "Outlaw Posse," a Western film released earlier this month starring Whoopi Goldberg and Cedric the Entertainer.

"I don't want to play the same type of character 10 times," Walsh told USA TODAY in 2015. "I want to be a garbage collector in one film and a governor in the next."

"I got a degree in business administration and marketing," he said. "That background taught me to live modestly when you're working so you can survive on your savings when things aren’t going so well. I’ve had actor friends who made 10 times the money I did, but they have nothing now. I knew what to do with a dollar."

Walsh is survived by a niece and nephew and two grandnephews.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: M. Emmet Walsh dead: 'Blade Runner,' 'Knives Out' actor dies at 88