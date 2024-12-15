I’m embarrassed for him – Roy Keane slates Kyle Walker for Manchester derby dive

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane launched a scathing attack on Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker after he went to ground following a confrontation with Rasmus Hojlund.

Walker and Hojlund went head-to-head after the defender had blocked the striker’s run during the first half of Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium with the England international collapsing to the turf after contact was made.

Referee Anthony Taylor issued both men with yellow cards after the 40th-minute incident, but Sky Sports pundit Keane felt the official could have gone further.

"I don't know the guy and I'm embarrassed for him!" Roy Keane is not holding back on Kyle Walker here… 😤 pic.twitter.com/6N73pTiSTA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2024

Asked if he would have given a red card, the ex-midfielder said: “Red card? Yes, to Walker.

“You don’t mind a bit of this, this is going to happen in the game, a bit of argy-bargy, of course. But I look at it. He’s obviously been blocked, but Walker.

“Of course it’s a foul, it’s a free-kick and that’s fine. Hojlund is not happy – that’s fine – and he goes over. How can Walker… Walker must be embarrassed. He must be embarrassed to go down like that, an experienced player.

“Listen, they say contact – look at this. I don’t know the guy and I’m embarrassed for him.”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards attempted to mitigate for Walker, saying, “He’s better than that.”

Keane, however, was not convinced, adding: “Is he? I’m not so sure.”

After United’s late comeback sealed a 2-1 victory, Hojlund took to Instagram to share his views on the incident.

Alongside a picture of him butting heads with Walker, Hojlund wrote: “Manchester is red. Violets are blue. What a brilliant performance. But the Oscar goes to…”