‘I’m divorced, retired and living on £11k a year – this is how I spend my money’

I retired eight years ago, however I am unable to start claiming my state pension for three and a half more years. This means I am currently living on a private pension and money I saved up over my working years, plus “borrowing” via a credit card.

In my early days, I worked as a manual worker. Over the years, I progressed up the ranks to eventually become the technical director of a multinational food company.

I was on a salary of approximately £55,000 a year, plus car and medical insurance. The company also had a private pension scheme, which I joined.

I met my wife while at this company, and we bought a house together. She had a chronic health problem and was unable to work. Unfortunately, in 2011, I was made redundant. This caused my marriage to break down and we eventually divorced.

All of my assets were split equally between my wife and I, despite the fact that she had not worked for 20 years. This meant my pension was halved between us.

At the age of 52, I had no job, no wife, and no house. I had to temporarily move back in with my parents while I figured out how to get back on my feet.

My experiences taught me that I needed to try and become financially and emotionally independent. I started my own consultancy after realising that the technical skills I gained from my previous job were in high demand.

My objective was to just make as much money as possible in the short term, buy a house, and to finally be self-sufficient until I could start claiming my state pension.

After a year of consultancy work, I was earning approximately £80,000 a year. By the age of 55, I had saved up enough money to buy my own house, purchase a car, and finally retire.

The work had been financially rewarding, however it was mentally draining. I was still recovering from the divorce and had witnessed the effect of burnout on my friends and colleagues.

I have never aspired to be rich – I am happy to live within my means and to be content with what I have. My attitude is to avoid going into debt, to save for things that you really want, and to always be savvy when there is a deal you can take advantage of.

As soon as I had enough money to sustain myself for the years leading up to my state pension, I bought my house in the East Midlands and had enough money for my “fresh start”. Now, my cat and I live there happily and healthily together.

Vital statistics

Age: 63

Income: £11,555. This includes £3,000 in savings, and a credit card with a limit of £10,000. It has no debt on it as I only used it to purchase things online, and then pay this off the next month in order to avoid interest payments.

Monthly budget: £588. I break this down to £300 for food, £60 for fuel, and £100 for non-food consumables and other maintenance costs. This leaves £128 for non-budgeted purchases, such as clothes, gifts and dental work.

Annual outgoings: £4,495. This includes £1,200 energy bills, £400 car insurance, and £60 vet bills.

Day 1

I started my day by heading straight to the Lidl reduced section. I bought a range of groceries, including a 60p loaf of bread and a £1 chicken curry. This came to £6.08 in total.

The day was spent doing some gardening and meeting up with old school friends. On the way home, I stopped off at Tesco Express and bought myself a couple of sweet treats – some reduced raspberries for 80p and two egg custard tarts for 60p.

At the start of each month, I withdraw £300 for my food budget for the month. I don’t tend to spend the full amount, but I find it is the most effective way of managing my money. If I have the cash in my hand, I find I’m more careful when it comes to parting with it.

Total: £7.48

Day 2

The day began with a 10 mile hike with an old school friend. I had prepared a packed lunch for the occasion with the food I purchased yesterday.

On the way home, I stopped off at Aldi for a small grocery shop, which included a pizza and some porridge oats. This came to £4.25.

I also quickly visited Lidl to buy some vegetables and cat treats (£2.50). My cat would not be impressed if I forgot these.

Total: £6.75

Day 3

I nipped out to Lidl again in the morning to pick up a few essentials, including a bag of cat food and a two-pack of creme brulee (£11.10).

I try to work on a rough budget of £10 per day for food for myself and my cat. I always head to supermarkets in the morning and make a direct line for the reduced section, and am often spoilt for choice as I am the first one there. I generally shop for my freezer or buy foods with a short shelf life to eat that day.

My only other purchase today was a pair of long nose pliers from Amazon, which cost £5.13.

Total: £16.23

Day 4

My day started once again at Lidl. Today’s haul included a reduced pork shoulder, which I bought to roast and freeze, to use over four meals. This shop came to a total of £5. I then drove to the Peak District with a friend for a 12-mile hike.

Although I live alone and have no children, I am involved with a number of social groups and activities. Meeting up with friends and going on hikes is one of my favourite things to do.

Total: £5

Day 5

I woke up today with a craving for doughnuts. I headed to Asda and purchased these, along with a few other essentials (£3.65).

During my divorce, I decided to buy the three endowments from my mortgages rather than cashing them in, as they had a couple of years to run on them. This proved to be very beneficial in the long run. They matured just at the right time when I was setting out to buy my current house. I was able to cash them in and, with the residual left from my divorce, I had enough money to buy a house outright.

When I retired at the age of 55, I had my house, a lump sum of money I had saved up, and my private pension from my final job. This provides enough for my cat and I to get by with for the time being.

Total: £3.65

Day 6

Today started with a trip to Sainsbury’s for some tinned cat food. I also bought some grapes, which brought the total to £3.70.

I couldn’t resist a trip to Lidl on my way home. I bought a range of essentials including shaving gel and marmalade. This came to £7.55.

Total: £11.25

Day 7

I spent the day in town today and visited a range of shops. My first stop was B&Q to buy a length of timber for £3. While walking through town, I donated £1 to the Poppy Appeal.

I did some grocery shopping, which included some shower gel, toothpaste and a vegetable box, which came to £6.25.

I am happy I managed to stick to my budget over the course of the week.

I know that my current situation is only temporary, but I have learnt how to live frugally, yet happily within my means.

If times ever become desperately tough, I will have to make some sacrifices which would include selling my car. However, I hope this won’t ever be the case. It is the one expensive indulgence within my budget, but I highly value the independence it gives me, so I consider it a necessary cost.

When I start receiving the state pension at the age of 66, it will raise my income to £20,000 per annum at current values.

Total: £10.25

Total expenditure for the week: £60.61

