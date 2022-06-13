I’m A Dermatologist With Acne & I Swear By This £7.99 Product

Dr Anjali Mahto is a consultant dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide To Great Skin.



Since the age of 12, acne has been a constant presence in my life. I'm now 42 — and a consultant dermatologist — and over the years I've had several ups and downs with my skin. It's in part why I chose the medical route I did. I wanted to be able to help others who were suffering with skin issues like me — and to ensure people didn't waste their time and money on products and treatments that simply wouldn't work.



My personal acne management treatment has been made up of several aspects. I've been on isotretinoin (more commonly known as Roaccutane) several times, have tried various other medications including antibiotics and spironolactone, as well as in-clinic treatments including laser, not to mention using the right skincare. I'm at the stage now where I've accepted that acne is a lifelong condition. There is no cure — but there are ways you can manage it.



The caveat stands that some acne cannot be treated with skincare alone and may require medical attention. If your acne is bothering you to the point where it's actively upsetting you, it's worth speaking with your GP or a consultant dermatologist as soon as possible. The sooner we treat acne, the less likely it is to cause acne scarring which can be difficult to treat later down the line.



But given that June is Acne Awareness Month, I wanted to share the skincare products that I've found to be worth their salt. It's hard trying to decipher what is and isn't appropriate for your skin but the products ahead are all ones I regularly use myself (and recommend to acne patients in my clinics).



This is a really lovely, hydrating moisturiser with a beautiful texture. A lot of my patients don't like the feeling of moisturiser because they think it'll make their skin oilier. That's where this product comes in. It's exceptionally lightweight, sinks into the skin quickly, leaving a non-greasy finish, and is hydrating, too. A lack of hydration is common with acne-prone skin. Before they see me, many patients tend to have gone down the route of trying to 'dry' their skin out, which can sometimes make things worse, so this is a great product for them to use in their routine to prevent dehydration.



Murad Clarifying Water Gel, $, available at Cult Beauty

This is a product I've had in my skincare routine for well over five years now. It's a foaming cleanser containing both AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids). They include mandelic, lactic and salicylic acid, all of which can help those with acne-prone skin.



I tend to use this as a second cleanse after removing my makeup. It never leaves my skin feeling tight and has a good texture and scent. Those things aren't a must-have for me when choosing products but I've found that if something is nice to use, it definitely helps. I've found this to be the case with my patients, too.



Medik8 Surface Radiance Cleanse, $, available at Face The Future

I'm very fussy when it comes to base products. They must be non-comedogenic [less likely to clog pores] and provide good, long-lasting coverage, all without feeling heavy. This foundation hits the mark. It's a lovely texture and it's buildable, too, so you can add more coverage to areas you're particularly conscious of.



It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare, $, available at Boots

This is perhaps the sunscreen that I've repurchased the most out of all the ones I've tried. It's perfect for acne-prone skin thanks to the gel texture. It's non-comedogenic (meaning it won't clog pores), broad spectrum, feels very light on the skin and isn't at all greasy. It has a matte finish, too, which is important as my skin becomes quite oily throughout the day. It also contains DNA repair enzymes, which can help to repair existing sun damage while protecting from further damage.



Heliocare 360 Gel Oil-Free SPF50, $, available at Face The Future

I've lost count of just how many tubes of this product I've been through. It's been a mainstay in my skincare routine for decades. The active ingredient in Acnecide is benzoyl peroxide, which is a well-known ingredient for helping to prevent breakouts. It works by killing P. acnes, the bacteria responsible for acne. I use it after cleansing and before moisturising in the evening.



One thing to note with this product is that you need to wash your hands thoroughly after use before you towel dry them, the reason being it can stain some towels and material. Trust me, I've learned the hard way!



Acnecide Face 5% w/w Gel, $, available at Boots

BHAs are a fantastic ingredient for acne-prone skin as they help to decongest pores, which can help prevent breakouts. This liquid exfoliant by Paula's Choice contains 2% salicylic acid (a BHA or beta hydroxy acid), which is the highest amount you can get without a prescription. Acne-prone skin types will find that using this on a cotton pad and sweeping over the skin post-cleansing can help manage breakouts. If you're introducing this product into your routine, I'd start by using it two or three times a week at night and seeing how your skin responds. Oilier skin types tend to be able to tolerate nightly use but go slow to begin with, to see how your skin reacts.



Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $, available at Cult Beauty

This is another product which contains 2% salicylic acid. As mentioned, salicylic acid is fantastic for acne-prone and oilier skin types. I use this mask by The Ordinary once a week, typically at the weekends. Alongside salicylic acid, it also contains clays which can help with oily skin. Don't leave this product on your skin for more than 10 minutes, though.



The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, $, available at FeelUnique

