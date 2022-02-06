‘I’m in denial about baby number two’ Angela Scanlon is looking forward to ‘chaos’ juggling career with kids

Lizzie Edmonds
·3 min read
Your Garden Made Perfect (BBC / Remarkable TV / Guy Levy)
Your Garden Made Perfect (BBC / Remarkable TV / Guy Levy)

Angela Scanlon said she is “looking forward” to her life becoming “chaotic” while juggling her TV work with two children.

The Irish presenter joked she is preparing for the birth of her second child with husband Roy Horgan through “denial”.

They had daughter Ruby in February 2018.

The 38-year-old — who also presents a podcast, Thanks A Million, about gratitude and has recently written a book, Joyrider: How Gratitude Can Get You the Life You Really Want — said she was ready for her life to be turned upside down when the baby arrives this spring.

Scanlon also spoke about being positive (BBC / Remarkable TV / Guy Levy)
Scanlon also spoke about being positive (BBC / Remarkable TV / Guy Levy)

When asked how she was preparing to be a mother-of-two, Scanlon replied: “Denial.”

She added: “I have been listening to people and podcasts recently and they say that the jump between zero (children) and one is far more intense than the jump from one to two, but then some people say it is a breeze with one and then you go to two and it is chaos. So, I am bracing myself for everything. I am looking forward to it.”

She added her daughter was excited about the new arrival, having been “canvassing” for a sibling for some time.

“My little girl will be four and she is very excited,” she said. “She has been canvassing for a while for a sibling. She is on board for now, whether than changes when the newbie arrives… Time will tell.”

Scanlon was speaking ahead of the second season of her BBC2 show Your Garden Made Perfect (BBC / Remarkable TV / Guy Levy)
Scanlon was speaking ahead of the second season of her BBC2 show Your Garden Made Perfect (BBC / Remarkable TV / Guy Levy)

Scanlon also spoke about being positive and how she tries to promote a good outlook on life through her social media channels. She said her podcast - where she chats to celebrities about what they are thankful for - was also empowering and helped her realised even those with “perfect lives” have their dark times too.

“Being a force for positivity is something that I try and do. And that is not to say I don’t have a s****y day - but I try to do things that are uplifting. It also helps to remind people that you can shift your perception. [On the podcast] I have interviewed (author) Marian Keyes, Fearne Cotton - incredible people whose lives you think are perfect. And having an insight into when they do have harder times and the tools they use [to help themselves], that is empowering.”

Scanlon was speaking ahead of the second season of her BBC2 show Your Garden Made Perfect, which sees designers use virtual reality tech to transform outdoor spaces.

Despite hosting the show, she said her green-fingered ability was “sporadic” but suggested she had been enjoying nature more during the pandemic.

She said: “We have a garden, it is a small garden and I am a bit sporadic with it. I get a jolt of inspiration and then I might not go there for a while but I like to look at it and I do a bit of pruning. I try to get stuck in. But I don’t really know what I am doing. But I think we have all come to appreciate the benefit in terms of mental health of accessing a bit of nature and a connection with the greater world.”

Your Garden Made Perfect airs Friday at 8pm on BBC2

