I’m a Curvy Fashion Writer, and This $32 Amazon Swimsuit Is the Most Flattering and Supportive I’ve Tried

The ruching and ruffle details are *magic*.

I’ve always loved a one-piece swimsuit. If you search through my family’s old photo albums, you’ll find photos of me all the way back to the early ’80s in a Minnie Mouse-printed navy number and a pink-and-black polka dot monokini. As I’ve gotten a bit older and curvier, finding the perfect one-piece swimsuit is sometimes like looking for a needle in a very specific, beachy haystack. I know it’s out there, but I’ve had to try on quite a few that were immediate no’s.

And then, while searching for new swimsuits before a trip to Vegas with my best friend a few months ago, I stumbled across the Suuksess Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon. My petite five-foot frame, accompanied by 38DD boobs, curvy hips, and a slightly soft middle, can be impossibly hard to shop for in the finest of circumstances. I was immediately intrigued by the ruffle overlay, ruched front, and high leg cut, so I decided to add the black leopard print style to my cart. When it arrived and I tried it on — I don’t want to wax too poetic about this — magic actually happened as I stared in the mirror.

It’s not putting too fine a point on it to say this is the best I have ever felt in a swimsuit. The soft, stretch nylon silhouette flatters and complements my curves, discreetly hides imperfections, and gives my boobs sexy lift. (The cups are removable if you feel more comfortable without the padding.) The ruffle falls just below my chest and to the middle of my back, and the ruching offers just the right amount of tummy control while still feeling surprisingly comfortable. I own it in an XL, which fits me perfectly, and I love that it’s available in a variety of sizes from S to 2XL. And, while I love my leopard-print version, I’m already eyeing more of the 15 colors, including hot pink, pink with black and white stripes, and some bold, splashy florals.

While ordering a swimsuit online can definitely be scary, Amazon shoppers agree that this swimsuit makes it decidedly less so. Hundreds of five-star reviewers point out that the Suuksess swimsuit is “very flattering” and “soft and comfortable,” and that they felt “so confident” while wearing it. “Ordering bathing suits online can be so hard, you never really know what you’re getting! I love this suit,” one customer wrote. “It’s hard to feel good in a suit after having two babies but I can’t wait to wear this one out on the boat.”

I’ve already worn this swimsuit in Vegas and Palm Springs, and it makes me feel so good that I’m actually — for the first time ever — looking forward to swimsuit season. And since it’s currently on sale at Amazon, it’s the perfect time to add a few more to my rotation. Pick one up for yourself, here.

