But I’m a Cheerleader review: this undeniably fun musical just doesn’t feel quite ready

Nick Curtis
·3 min read
The cast of But I’m a Cheerleader (Mark Senior)

In some ways this cheerfully rackety musical about a cheerleader who accepts herself as a lesbian while undergoing gay conversion therapy improves on its source material. Jamie Babbit’s 1999 film has become a queer-culture classic, but looks slow, arch and almost wilfully slapdash today.

Composer Andrew Abrams, writer Bill Augustin and director Tania Azevedo have turned it into a vivacious, affirmative riposte to heteronormative oppression. There are likeable performances and fine, clear singing from relative newcomer Alice Croft and from Evie Rose Lane as our heroine Megan and Graham (yes, really) the girl she learns to love. Tiffany Graves and Lemuel Knights, as the camp bosses trying to make gay boys less camp and gay girls less butch, are tuneful and amusing.

The show’s heart and conviction are hard to fault, but an air of amateurishness also looms large. There’s far too much filler between the good songs, and the plot has if anything become baggier on stage. The Turbine only has space for a cramped, shoddy set and vestigial choreography. There is some terrible hamming.

You can imagine it working brilliantly in schools, where such things matter less. But, given the state of the culture wars, and the fact that conversion therapy still hasn’t been banned in the UK or much of the US, I guess the chances of that happening are slim.

The wry wit of the film is preserved, along with its gender-specific, blue-and-pink colour palette. Goody-goody Megan believes she’s straight – she has a footballer boyfriend, even – but her friends and parents stage an intervention based on her vegetarianism, the girly pics in her locker, and her liking for Melissa Etheridge. She’s packed off to rural institution True Directions, where founder Mary (Graves) is in deep denial about which side her own, singlet-clad son Rock is batting for.

Musical highlights include the gospel-tinged One Step at a Time in which Knights as supposedly ex-gay counsellor Mike sings “I’m a big homo no mo’,” and the sweet duet How It Feels, during which Megan and Graham get, um, acquainted.

The second-act opener Raise Your Flag is a full-throated plea for tolerance and diversity while Perfect Little World sounds like a Disney tune with lyrics by the Vauxhall Tavern. Wrestling and Graham’s Kiss are fine, torchy solos. Unfortunately, “wrestling” and “Graham” are two words that should never, ever be set to music.

The remaining two-thirds of the score is peppy but undistinguished, while the script meanders slowly towards a sweet but un-earned happy ending (one of the things that made the film a hit, in an era when most gay stories were tragic).

I feel like I’m kicking a small, cute animal here, as this show is undeniably fun and admirable. It’s the first full production to emerge from the Turbine Theatre’s Musical Theatre Festival: I just don’t think it’s totally ready yet.

Turbine Theatre, to 16 April; turbinetheatre.com

