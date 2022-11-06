I’m A Celebrity winners: Where are they now?

PA Reporters
·8 min read

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return for a 22nd series.

Since hitting screens in 2002, the ITV reality show has delivered a string of memorable moments, as a host of famous faces confronted their fears in the Australian jungle.

The 2022 edition returns to Down Under for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic….

Here is a list of the winners – and where they are now:

– Tony Blackburn

SHOWBIZ Celebrity/Wait
Tony Blackburn and Tara Palmer-Tomkinson on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV 1/PA)

The inaugural king of the jungle was crowned in 2002. Known to millions as a BBC radio presenter, he triumphed over socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson.

After his stint in the jungle, he returned to radio.

He was sacked by the BBC in early 2016 over evidence he gave to the Jimmy Savile inquiry but returned 10 months later.

– Phil Tufnell

Former England cricketer Tufnell bowled viewers over during I’m A Celebrity’s second series in 2003.

SHOWBIZ Celebrity/Tufnell2
Phil Tufnell on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! (PA)

After leaving the jungle, the 56-year-old became a team captain on quiz show They Think It’s All Over and later appeared on the BBC’s A Question Of Sport.

He returned to reality TV with Strictly Come Dancing in 2009.

– Kerry Katona

The former Atomic Kitten, 42, became the first queen of the jungle in 2004, winning ahead of journalist Jennie Bond and singer Peter Andre.

After I’m A Celebrity, she had spells on a string of other TV shows, including finishing runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2008.

Disney Awds Atomic Kitten Kerry
Singer Kerry Katona performing as part of girl band Atomic Kitten (James Arnold/PA)

Since her stint in the jungle, her private life has frequently been the subject of newspaper stories. Katona has also appeared on Loose Women.

– Joe Pasquale

Comedian Pasquale charmed viewers with his trademark high-pitched voice, winning ahead of former royal butler Paul Burrell.

His career received a bounce after his jungle success and in 2005 he starred in ITV comedy special An Audience With Joe Pasquale.

Pasquale appeared on Celebrity Dancing On Ice in 2013.

SHOWBIZ Celebrity 40
Comedian Joe Pasquale is crowned King of the jungle in 2004 (ITV/PA)

– Carol Thatcher

The daughter of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher was named queen of the jungle in I’m A Celebrity’s fifth series in 2005.

She followed it with appearances on Living TV’s Most Haunted series as well as the programme Mummy’s War, in which she explored her mother’s legacy over the Falklands War.

Thatcher had been a contributor on the BBC’s The One Show but was dropped as a presenter over remarks she allegedly made about a professional tennis player.

– Matt Willis

‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’
Matt Willis, Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan during filming of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here (ITV/PA)

Willis, a member of the popular band Busted, won I’m A Celebrity in 2006, ahead of singers Myleene Klass and Jason Donovan.

He later presented the spin-off show with wife Emma Willis and made a brief appearance in EastEnders in 2014.

Busted reunited in 2015 and released their fourth studio album, Half Way There, in February 2019.

– Christopher Biggins

The former Porridge actor proved popular with viewers and was crowned king of the jungle in 2007.

Let It Be press night – London
Christopher Biggins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Following his spell in Australia, Biggins, 73, has continued to be a regular fixture on TV, appearing on shows including Celebrity Come Dine With Me, The Celebrity Chase and Celebrity MasterChef.

In 2016, Biggins was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house for making comments “capable of causing great offence to housemates and the viewing public”.

– Joe Swash

Former EastEnders star Swash won in 2008, finishing ahead of retired tennis player Martina Navratilova and Star Trek actor George Takei.

Swash went on to host the ITV2 spin-off show: I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp and is married to fellow I’m A Celeb winner Stacey Solomon.

‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ Handouts
Joe Swash during filming of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here (ITV/PA)

He also won Dancing On Ice in 2020.

– Gino D’Acampo

The TV chef had the recipe for success in 2009 and was crowned king of the jungle ahead of Kim Woodburn, presenter of How Clean Is Your House?

However, it was not all plain sailing for D’Acampo. He and fellow contestant Stuart Manning were reprimanded by Australian police for killing a rat and eating it during the show.

D’Acampo is still a regular on UK TV.

IÕm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Gino D’Acampo (ITV/PA)

– Stacey Solomon

The X-Factor star hit the right notes with fans of I’m A Celebrity, winning series 10 in 2010.

The mother-of-four went on to present spin-off show Extra Camp and also regularly appears on Loose Women.

Solomon has appeared on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and has also hosted the six-part BBC series, Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon.

In 2021 she also released her hugely popular book Tap To Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness In A Messy World by Stacey Solomon.

Brit Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Ian West/PA)

– Dougie Poynter

After rising to fame with the band McFly, Poynter found further success during series 11 of I’m A Celebrity.

He won ahead of Towie star Mark Wright in the 2011 series.

In 2014, Poynter went on tour with the supergroup McBusted, a combination of McFly and Busted. McFly also returned with new music in the form of album Young Dumb Thrills.

– Charlie Brooks

Brooks was crowned queen of the jungle in 2012.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here
Charlie Brooks (ITV/PA)

Best known for playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders, she finished ahead of former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and retired boxer David Haye.

– Kian Egan

Westlife singer Egan won I’m A Celebrity in 2013, beating royal fashion designer David Emanuel in the final.

After his stint in the jungle, Egan enjoyed success as a solo artist before Westlife reunited in 2018.

Carl Fogarty

MOTO WSBK 3
Carl Fogarty (Peter J Fox/PA)

Fogarty is one of the most successful World Superbike riders of all time and won I’m A Celebrity in 2014, beating Jake Quickenden.

The 57-year-old memorably ate an ostrich anus and a camel’s penis in the final.

Vicky Pattison

Former Geordie Shore star Pattison was a popular winner of I’m A Celebrity series 15 in 2015.

She followed it up by appearing as a regular panellist on Loose Women, and this year received praise for Channel 4 programme Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad And Me.

Pride of Britain Awards 2019 – London
Vicky Pattison (Ian West/PA)

Scarlett Moffatt

Another contestant from the north east of England won in 2016 when Gogglebox star Moffatt was crowned queen of the jungle.

She beat stand-up comedian Joel Dommett in the final.

She went on to appear in Channel 4 Documentary The British Tribe Next Door and this year will be seen in programmes like BBC show Scarlett’s Driving School, and Channel 4’s Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery: Scarlett Moffatt Investigates.

Georgia Toffolo

Made In Chelsea star Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity in 2017, beating Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in the final.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Georgia Toffolo who was named queen of the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV/PA)

She released her book, Always Smiling, in 2018.

Toffolo also appeared in Celebrity Hunted – Stand Up To Cancer.

Harry Redknapp

Former Premier League football manager Redknapp, 75, finished top of the I’m A Celebrity league in 2018.

He beat actress Emily Atack in the final.

Festival Trials Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
Harry Redknapp (David Davies/PA)

Redknapp regularly appears on TV as a football pundit.

Jacqueline Jossa

The former EastEnders actress won 2019’s I’m A Celebrity, finishing ahead of Corrie star Andy Whyment, who was the runner-up, and radio DJ Roman Kemp, who came third.

Giovanna Fletcher

In 2020, podcast host and author Fletcher, who is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher, saw off competition from TV presenter Vernon Kay and radio DJ Jordan North in the final of the competition.

The Lorraine High Street Fashion Awards – London
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher (Ian West/PA)

The series was filmed at Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales, rather than its usual location in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Danny Miller

Last year’s winner, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller was crowned king of the castle after triumphing over Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, who took second place, and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, who took third place.

Miller started his career in children’s drama series Grange Hill in 2007 but was probably best known for playing fan favourite Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap Emmerdale.

He revealed he had entered the castle in Wales three weeks after the birth of his first child, a son called Albert, and told show presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly he had gone on the show to secure his child’s future financially.

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Flyers spoil Giroux milestone by beating Sens 2-1

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux scored a milestone goal against his former team, but the Philadelphia Flyers spoiled the celebration with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators Saturday night. The game was Giroux's first against his former team, but he doesn’t have much to boast about as the loss now has the Senators (4-7-0) mired in a five-game losing streak. Zack MacEwen’s second-period goal held up as the winner, while Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers (6-3-2). Carter Hart was solid stopping 31 shots

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points). It’s his sixth career streak of 10 or mor