I’m a Celebrity star Nigel Farage’s team defend using ‘fake images’ to win votes

Nigel Farage’s online representatives have hit back against criticism for using doctored images to campaign for his victory on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The controversial right-wing politician, 59, is one of just four competitors remaining on the latest season of the hit ITV reality series, alongside Josie Gibson, Tony Bellew, and Sam Thompson.

In the run-up to the final this weekend, Farage’s social media team shared a number of photoshopped pictures, featuring “Vote Nigel” advertisements transplanted onto famous British locations.

In a comment provided to Mail Online, Farage’s team claimed that the marketing was made in response to an alleged reluctance by producers to give Farage airtime.

“Throughout his time in the jungle, Nigel’s team have continued to think of innovative and fun ways to help spread the word as we became concerned that he was being denied TV time,” they said.

A spokesperson for I’m a Celebrity has refuted accusations of a disparity in time on screen, however, and insisted that producers have sought to show a “fair and accurate representation of life in camp”.

A report in The Mirror quotes an ITV source as saying: “[Farage’s team] have claimed the show is against him, the editing is unfair, and now they are faking photos to give the idea he is more popular than he is and to make people think his face is all over London landmarks.

“Like many of his claims during the Brexit campaign, all is not what it seems.”

Since it was first announced, Farage’s involvement in the series has proved highly divisive. Prior to appearing on the reality series, Farage was a politician, known for his support of Brexit and stronng anti-immigration views that many have equated to inciting xenophobia.

Nigel Farage on ‘I’m a Celeb’ (ITV)

Known predominantly as the former leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip), Farage has stood for election to the House of Commons seven times, losing every time.

Throughout his time on I’m a Celebrity, Farage has been confronted by several of his campmates about his political past.

Story continues

In one episode, First Dates star Sirieix became irrate when he spoke to Farage about an infamous 2016 Brexit poster, depicting a line of refugees under the headline “Breaking Point”. At the time, the poster was likened by critics to a propoganda image once used by the Nazi party.

During the exchange, Sirieix told Farage the “shameful” poster “demonised migrants”.

Friday night’s (8 December) episode of I’m a Celebrity saw JLS singer and TV host Marvin Humes ejected from the camp, after being voted into the bottom two along with Gibson.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.