I’m a Celebrity 2020: How does the show work in lockdown?

(ITV)

The 2020 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is very different from previous years – and not just because it’s moved to Wales.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITV competition will have Covid-19 safety measures in place throughout.

All the celebrity contestants – from Mo Farah to Victoria Derbyshire – plus the presenters and crew, had to undergo a strict self-isolating process for two weeks to ensure that social distancing is not needed once the series begins.

The broadcaster’s entertainment director Richard Cowles recently explained what technological precautions the production crew are taking.

“Everyone’s got proximity monitors on them, so they can’t come within two metres of each other without it buzzing, flashing and reminding them to step away,” he said.

“With the castle itself, we’ve mapped that completely remotely so we can get all our camera positions and do everything off-site without having to go there. We’ve created a whole virtual walk-through, so the set can be built remotely, then transported up there.

“We’re even going to have our editing suite in London to reduce the number of people travelling to Wales who could potentially spread Covid.”

I’m a Celebrity airs each night at 9pm on ITV.