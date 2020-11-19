I’m a Celebrity salary: What have this year’s contestants been paid to enter show?
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back for a brand new series, and a fresh bunch of contestants have joined the show.
The ITV series is just a few days into its 20th series, and the stars have already become acquainted with snakes and creepy crawlies – despite taking place in Wales as opposed to Australia.
While many viewers express sympathy for the contestants as they participate in challenging trials, it's worth remembering they’ve been paid good money to be on the show.
So, how much is each celebrity earning for their appearance in the reality series?
Perhaps due to pandemic-related budget cuts, this year's series is reported to have spent less on talent than it has previously.
According to The Telegraph, the highest earner for 2020 is Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah, who has reportedly been paid £300,000 to appear.
This is £200,000 less than the highest-paid celebrity last year, Caitlyn Jenner, who herself was paid £100,000 less than Noel Edmonds was in 2018.
Presenter Vernon Kay is said to be next in line, taking home a reported £250,000, while Coronation Street star Beverley Callard is expected to be earning £125,000.
Former popstar and EastEnders actor Jessica Plummer is reportedly earning £75,000 while Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Paralympian athlete Hollie Arnold will get £50,000 each.
Shane Richie's salary is unknown, but it was enough to entice him to join after what he said was a tough working year due to the pandemic.
The salaries of the show's remaining contestants, including broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, are currently unknown.
I'm a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1.
