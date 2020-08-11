I’m A Celebrity’s Roman Kemp responds to the show's location change

From Digital Spy

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is set to return later this year, but with a few changes.

Just like Strictly Come Dancing, the ITV show has had to come up with some solutions to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year's finalist Roman Kemp spoke exclusively to Digital Spy, about the show switching to a UK location instead of the usual Australian jungle.



So far it's been rumoured filming could take place in an abandoned castle in Wales, or on a remote Scottish Island.

"In a nutshell, it would be horrible," he said.

"It would make for great telly, but my god it would be tough," he continued. "Some parts of Scotland are beautiful and lovely, but at that time of year, I'm not sure I'd want to be doing that.

"I think there are days where the sun does get you through, so I think were they to have it in Scotland and not have any sun, the whole mood would really just grate.

"It's just the vibe. Whenever it rained, the vibe was different in camp, so it would definitely change that.

"I'd always back the team to make something incredible. Being a part of that show was the best production I've ever been a part of."

Roman added that campmates having to quarantine for two weeks before taking part also wouldn't be that different from how things work now.

"A week before you go in you get your phone taken away and you're out of the loop so you don't know who's going into the show," he said.

"So you're basically in a lockdown anyway, so you have to stay in the hotel, you can't talk to anyone else. You have a chaperone and that's it. That's just how it is.

"The isolation is tough, and when you do that show and you come out, people say, 'oh, it's only four weeks away from your family', and it's actually six. People forget about those extra two weeks.

