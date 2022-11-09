I’m a Celebrity odds: Latest predictions on who will win 2022 series
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has returned to our screens, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.
The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Australia after two years in Wales, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.
Among those taking part are disgraced politician Matt Hancock and Culture Club singer Boy George.
You can see the full list of contestants here.
Find the latest odds on which contestant could win below...
At the top of the list, we have former footballer Jill Scott.
See the full list of current odds from William Hill:
Jill Scott
9/4
Mike Tindall
11/4
Owen Warner
5/1
Chris Moyles
13/2
Babatunde Aleshe
9/1
Boy George
14/1
Seann Walsh
14/1
Sue Cleaver
25/1
Matt Hancock
33/1
Scarlette Douglas
40/1
Charlene White
40/1
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV.