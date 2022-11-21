I’m a Celebrity - live: Owen Warner aces ‘Boiling Point’ trial as another elimination looms

The 2022 series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is in full flow and has seen the first two stars eliminated from the show.

This season has been one of the most headline-making in the programme’s history, with former health secretary Matt Hancock’s arrival leading to Boy George crying on camera about nearly losing his mother during the pandemic, and Charlene White schooling the politician over his decision to join the show.

On Friday 18 November, White became the first person to be eliminated following the public vote.

Presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second star to be booted off, on Sunday 20 November.

Following her eviction from the camp, she took the oppurtunity to address the awkward exchange between herself and Boy George.

Big moments from the 20th series have so far included Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly cheating scandal to Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hancock saying he’s looking for forgiveness, and former Rugby player Mike Tindall’s eyebrow-raising Princess Anne story.

Ex-footballer Jill Scott also got a cockroach stuck in her ear. “It’s in my brain!” she cried. Ouch.

Read updates on the latest jungle antics below...

Bit harsh? Maybe.

Chris Moyles is the David Brent of I'm a celebrity 😅



#ImACeleb

The relief on their faces just then. Palpable.

A clip from that last segment...

One of those challenges that seems more fun to film than it is to watch, IMO

Interesting points from Jill Scott on coming out as a woman’s footballer.

“I think in the men’s game, it’s so difficult. If you think about how much stick they get from the chants. It’s just not a safe environment where they feel safe enough to kind of do that. And that’s so sad.”

Ah, the voice note debate.

Truly, one of the great discourses of our time...

The vote’s still open! Who’s it gonna be?

Owen seems pretty safe at the moment.

Didn't have a clue who @_OwenWarner was until I'm a celeb but he just warms my little goth heart, bless his soul 💕

“How bad does this make me look now?”

Chris Moyles has been rather shown up, you’d have to admit.

And he’s out! With a bag full of stars.

The crowd (Twitter) goes wild.

Surrounded by snakes... and these ones didn’t even serve as health secretary!

A good question! Reckon everyone’s just hyped about the Avatar sequel

Why are so many of the trials on I'm a celeb under water this year?? Cannot bare to watch 🙈 #MajorFear #Underwater #NoThankYou

And he’s off! Pretty miserable work by the look of it.

Not everyone’s thrilled with the idea of a return to the Boiling Point trial format.

They've really reloaded an old trial? I'm a celeb is in the gutter 🤦🏽‍♀️ #ImACeleb

Owen getting some sage advice from Chris Moyles about the forthcoming trial.

Matt Hancock botching the task of... cooking rice?

No words.

Matt Hancock can't even cook rice let alone lead the countries response to a global pandemic

Cute little joke about the World Cup from Ant and Dec there.

For anyone who missed the match:

And we’re off!

Maybe five was optimistic...

Seems the post-match dissection of USA vs Wales had run over a smidge.

Get on with it I'm A Celebrity is on #ImACeleb

Five minutes to go!

Worth remembering that not everyone sees the funny side of I’m A Celeb’s bug-based trials...

Wonder if Jill Scott’s still having nightmares about this from the other day.

I know I am...

Just under an hour til game time...

The latest odds on who’s going to win.

Reckon the bookies are calling this one right?

ITV currently showing USA vs Wales at the Qatar World Cup.

There’ll be some England fans watching this one closely – if they’re not boycotting, that is.

How much are this year’s contestants getting paid?

Here’s what we know:

Jonathan Ross certainly isn’t mincing his words when it comes to Matt Hancock’s credentials.

“No, I wouldn’t [interview him]. He’s not a celebrity.”

“He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions.”

Read more...

Owen Warner’s under the bushtucker microscope this evening.

But who is he? Here’s a brief explainer:

In case you missed it earlier, here’s Scarlette Douglas reacting to that awkward exchange with Boy George after her departure...

Here’s a little preview:

Things are heating up for @_OwenWarner as he reaches Boiling Point 🔥



Tune in at 9:15pm on ITV1 and STV! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/M75YyLnwm6 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2022

Tonight’s trial?

“Boiling Point: The Return.”

A clip of Matt Hancock getting serious in last night’s episode...

The importance of being 'seen,' whoever you come from 💚 #ImACeleb

Who’s left I’m a Celebrity so far?

Here’s everything you need to know:

She will be missed...

She took the jungle by storm and stole our hearts in the process, so before she could leave the jungle, we had to find out what is 'First Things First' for @scardoug ☀️ #ImACeleb

Guessing the campmates are pretty happy about the current World Cup scoreline.

Seven hours left until tonight’s episode...

Here’s a recap on who’s been eliminated so far this series...

Owen Warner has replaced Jill Scott as the favourite to win...

Scarlette Douglas became the latest star to be eliminated in last night’s episode. Here’s what she’s said, since leaving, about that awkward Boy George conversation...

Since Matt Hancock joined I’m a Celeb, many people have been pretty disappointed that he’s left his constituents in the lurch. So The Last Leg’s Adam Hills held a mock political surgery in Suffolk and was surprised at the results...

Matt Hancock finally discussed dyslexia on I’m a Celeb last night, in the show’s final week, after initially saying that’s what he was going into the jungle to do...

Matt Hancock finally discusses dyslexia on I’m a Celeb