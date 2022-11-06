I’m a Celebrity line up: Full 2022 cast including late arrivals

The line-up for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been revealed.

Though the main line-up was revealed on Monday 31 October, there were two surprise additions to the cast list the next day, in the form of former health secretary Matt Hancock and comedian Seann Walsh.

Hancock’s appearance has been one of the most discussed parts of the show so far, but viewers can expect to see him and Walsh enter the reality series after the others.

Presenting duo Ant and Dec will once again host the programme, which returns to its usual setting of the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019.

As we prepare to witness a new batch of Bushtucker Trials and surprise allyships, here’s a look at all the contestants confirmed for the show so far.

Babatunde Aléshé

Babatunde Aléshé on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Babatunde Aléshé on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Comedian Babatunde Aléshé is best known for his appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside close friend Mo Gilligan.

Ahead of entering the jungle, Aléshé revealed that it took several attempts to persuade him to accept an offer on the show because of his fear of “absolutely everything”.

As someone who is a professional at making people laugh, Aléshé has predicted that his role in the camp will be one of breaking tension between bickering jungle-mates.

“If I can break tension anywhere it starts up in the camp, then I will do that,” he explained. “We don’t need to be bickering as it will be a first-time experience for everyone.”

Read more: Who is Babatunde Aléshé? Full profile

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Olivia Attwood on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Olivia Attwood starred in the 2017 series of Love Island,and reached the final with her then-boyfriend Chris Hughes. Following this, the pair featured in a reality series of their own, Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On, which saw the couple navigate the real world after the show.

Although their relationship didn’t last, Attwood has continued to be a television presence of her own. Earlier this year, she fronted the documentary series Getting Filthy Rich, in which she investigated the world of online sex work.

When speaking about spending time in a remote jungle, Attwood mentioned that she was looking forward to having a digital detox. “I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone,” she explained.

“My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks.”

Read more: Who is Olivia Attwood? Full profile

Sue Cleaver

Sue Cleaver on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Sue Cleaver on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Sue Cleaver has played Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street since 2000.

Although she’s kept her fears close to her chest, Cleaver decided to take part in the long-running show to push herself out of her comfort zone.

“Doing I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is never really something I considered doing before,” Cleaver noted.

“But the pandemic happened and then this year, I have just turned 59 and so I decided for my 59th, I was going to shake things up a bit.

Read more: Who is Sue Cleaver? Full profile

Scarlette Douglas

Scarlette Douglas on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Scarlette Douglas on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Property specialist and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas is best known for hosting A Place in the Sun.

She has admitted to having a fear of spiders and revealed that her dream campmate would be Mo Gilligan, on whom she has a “massive crush”.

Douglas has expressed her delight at being included in this year’s cast list. Before entering the jungle, she told press: “It’s so exciting to be part of this series and I was in shock when I got the call from ITV. This programme is always something I have wanted to do as I like to test myself. It’s the cherry on the icing on the cake.”

Read more: Who is Scarlette Douglas? Full profile

Boy George

Boy George on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Boy George on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

As someone who has been a pop figure since the 1980s, Boy George is one of the highest-profile guests on this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

Despite previously commenting that the enduring popularity of Culture Club’s 1983 hit single “Karma Chameleon” meant that he’d never have to appear on the show, the musician will be entering the jungle.

Speaking about why he’s decided to enter the jungle this time around, he explained that he was “bored of being iconic in the corner”.

Boy George – full name George Alan O’Dowd – said: “I watch I’m a Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life. I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture.”

Read more: Who is Boy George? Full profile

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock (ITV/AP)
Matt Hancock (ITV/AP)

Matt Hancock was a shock addition to this year’s cast list. Soon after the announcement of his forthcoming appearance on the programme, Hancock was suspended from the Conservative party.

Speaking about his reasons for joining the show while being a sitting MP, an ally of Hancock told reporters that he’d use his time on screen to “engage with the public and talk about issues he really cares about – including his dyslexia campaign”.

Read more: Who is Matt Hancock? Full profile

Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Chris Moyles on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Radio presenter Chris Moyles’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity has been a long time coming.

After he was announced as part of the 2022 cast, a source close to ITV claimed that the broadcaster had long wanted Moyles to enter the jungle.

When arriving at Brisbane airport in late October, the Radio X DJ was asked if he was afraid of jungle creatures like snakes and spiders, to which he replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer, and I am not scared of sport of beer. So I think I will be alright.”

Read more: Who is Chris Moyles? Full profile

Jill Scott MBE

Jill Scott on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Jill Scott on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

After aiding the England Women’s football team to victory at the Euros earlier this year, Jill Scott is set to use her teamwork skills in the Australian jungle.

When asked what she’ll miss while taking part in the show, Scott named the Men’s World Cup in Qatar as something she hoped she wouldn’t miss completely.

“I am going to find it weird not being able to know how the men are getting on in the tournament,” she noted. “Hopefully they will still be in the tournament when I come out of the jungle.”

Read more: Who is Jill Scott? Full profile

Mike Tindall MBE

Mike Tindall on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Mike Tindall on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

As the husband of the Queen’s granddaughter (and Princess Anne’s daughter), Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall makes history as the first member of the Royal Family to enter the jungle.

Despite being a former rugby union player, Tindall predicts that I’m a Celebrity will be harder than any match he’s faced.

“With a rugby game you know what you are going to get and when it gets hard, you know what it looks like,” he explained.

“This is something you can’t predict; you don’t know where it will take you and so you can’t really plan for it. Your ability to roll with the punches is something you have got to have.”

Read more: Who is Mike Tindall? Full profile

Seann Walsh

Seann Walsh (Joseph Lynn)
Seann Walsh (Joseph Lynn)

Seann Walsh is a comedian whose appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 was largely overshadowed when pictures emerged of him kissing his married dance partner Katya Jones outside a pub.

Since then, Walsh has spoken out about undergoing treatment for depression and anxiety to help him cope with the fallout of the incident, which ended his own relationship.

Read more: Who is Seann Walsh? Full profile

Owen Warner

Owen Warner on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Owen Warner on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has played Romeo Nightingale on the soap since 2018.

Ahead of his entrance into the jungle, he revealed snakes to be his biggest phobia, and said that he was looking forward to showing his true personality to the world away from his Hollyoaks character.

“People are so used to seeing me recite lines that have been written for me, and most of them are not what I would say myself,” he noted. “My character has been written out whilst I take part in the programme. He has gone to Spain for a little bit.”

Read more: Who is Owen Warner? Full profile

Charlene White

Charlene White on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)
Charlene White on I’m a Celebrity 2022 (ITV)

Loyal ITV viewers will likely be very familiar with Charlene White. As well as being an anchor on ITV News, she has been a lead panellist on Loose Women since 2021.

Despite having a big fear of spiders, White is excited at the prospect of having viewers see her in a less formal way than her serious, news-reading persona.

“I love music, dancing, clubbing and a good box of greasy chicken and chips!” she said. “I want people to see that I am just a regular girl from South London who reads the news.

Read more: Who is Charlene White? Full profile

I’m a Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm, from Sunday 6 November.

